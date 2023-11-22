Common Cop Mistakes that Can Get Your DUI Tossed Out of Court

But on occasion, you might enjoy only a couple beers at a bar and feel perfectly in control when it comes to driving home. But if a police officer who’s patrolling the roads suspects you might have been drinking even a relatively small amount of alcohol, chances are, you’re going to be pulled over and tested for driving under the influence.

But according to DWI lawyers Cohen and Winters, we’re all human which means we all make mistakes. But then, so do the cops. That doesn’t mean you should be punished excessively for your mistakes, or that you don’t deserve to be treated with fairness after making a mistake. That’s where a reputable DUI lawyer can be worth their weight in gold. They will give you the proper support and counsel you need, and perhaps even get your case dismissed altogether if the police didn’t follow proper protocol when they stopped you.

That said, what are some common cop mistakes that can get your DUI tossed out of a court of law? According to a recent report by AutoInsureSavings, law enforcement officers often make errors when investigating a possible DUI. Their mistakes can aid in reducing your DUI charges or dismissing them altogether. This is why it’s said to be essential to understand your responsibilities and rights along with the rights of the police.

Here are some common cop mistakes that can potentially get your DUI tossed out of court.

No Reasonable Suspicion Exists for a Traffic Stop

For a police officer to legitimately pull you over while you’re driving, there must exist reasonable suspicion. In DUI terms, reasonable suspicion is generally defined as an objectively justifiable suspicion which is based on a fact or facts that a driver was engaged in criminal activity at the time of his or her traffic stop. Namely, driving under the influence.

For a traffic stop to occur by the police you must be speeding, or failing to stop at a stop sign, or failure to signal your right or left turn, or driving erratically, or a combination of these violations. You can also be legitimately stopped for mechanical issues like malfunctioning taillights.

If it so happens there was no reasonable suspicion for a traffic stop to begin with, the evidence from the traffic stop would be kept sealed and suppressed. If, in the end, there’s no evidence of reasonable suspicion, your DUI cannot be proven, and the court will likely dismiss it.

Says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the NHTSA, several factors must be present for police to utilize reasonable suspicion as the basis for a traffic stop, such as:

–Failing to signal

–Driving too fast or too slow

–Swerving or driving erratically

–Weaving across lines

–Unexpected stopping

Field Sobriety Test Misconduct

Police officers are required to be trained in field sobriety testing protocols and procedures. For them to stick in a court of law, they must be followed strictly according to the letter of the law. The NHTSA is said to have explicit procedures for training materials and tests for law enforcement to review and learn.

The three standardized field sobriety tests associated with a traffic stop are Walk and Turn, Gaze Nystagmus, and the One Leg Stand. These tests are said to require “divided attention” on the part of the pulled over driver. Police must administer these tests strictly.

Police should never be hostile, derogatory, or prove threatening. Drivers should be interviewed and asked to step away from their vehicle. If for any reason misconduct occurs during a sobriety test by law enforcement, your DUI can be dismissed by the court.

No Probable Cause

According to the law, probable cause can only exist during a traffic stop if objective facts support that the driver arrested committed the crime of driving under the influence. If the arresting cop cannot reasonably prove probable cause, then it stands to reason he or she should not have made the arrest, and your case will be dismissed by the court system.

In the end, it’s never a good idea to have even one drink then get behind the wheel of your vehicle. If you get stopped and you are asked to perform a breathalyzer test, you will register for having a blood alcohol content that’s higher than normal. It can ultimately lead to a DUI. Don’t take a chance by hoping that if you do get stopped, the arresting officer will somehow make a mistake.