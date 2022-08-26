Commercial Seeds Market Growth CAGR of 8.24%, Restraints, Mergers, And Forecast (2023-2032)

Global commercial seed market is estimated to reach USD 67.99 Billion in 2021. They will continue growing by 8.24% each year between 2023 and 2032.

The market’s growth is being driven by the growing demand for seed products in the food and beverage, animal feed, and biofuel industries. China and India have seen steady increases in demand for seeds. The market is growing because of the increasing population in these countries. Farmers in developed countries try to maximize crop yield and increase returns. Global market growth results from this steady approach by both developing and developed countries to agricultural practices.

Commercial Seed Market Growing Demand:

Over the medium term, the market is expected to see significant growth in demand for vegetables, oils, and grains. The rapid adoption of biotech crop varieties and declining per capita farmland are also important drivers. HYVs or hybrid varieties, it is possible to produce more using less arable land. This trend has caused farmers to shift their focus away from traditional seed sources and toward packaged seeds that offer higher returns.

Hybrids have higher demand than other varieties due to their genetic buffering. They can withstand biotic and non-biotic stresses, such as salt and moisture.

Commercial Seed Market Driving Factors:

The key driver of the commercial seed industry is the growing use of certified seeds due to the commercialization of agriculture and the advantages of reliable and improved varieties.

Commercial Seed Market Restraining Factors:

Lower Product Adoption to Restrain Market Growth

They are also known to offer many other benefits than synthetic chemicals. However, their adoption rates are lower than those of synthetic chemicals. This is due to low awareness and commercialization of biologicals. It is not easy to use microbes practically. Microbial culture is used to treat seeds. This makes it difficult for sowing seeds to be accessible. The storage stability of microbial is a problem as they have low survival rates for on-seed. Farmers are often reluctant to use microbes.

Commercial Seed Market Key Trends:

The research analyses the important variables impacting the growth of the commercial seeds market. In our worldwide market research study, we discuss variables that have a significant impact on market demand as well as restraining factors that impact market development.

Furthermore, trends that are critical to the market’s growth are thoroughly examined in the study Furthermore, the report covers a vast variety of qualitative aspects or assessments, such as operational hazards and main impediments experienced by industry participants.

Commercial Seed Market Recent development:

The Crop Science Division, Bayer AG, launched a pipeline update in February 2021. Bayer AG’s innovation centers on increasing yield per acre and lowering the farming’s environmental impact. It also enables better-informed decisions using data.

Commercial Seed Market Key Companies:

DuPont Pioneer

Syngenta International

Pfister Seeds

Vilmorin & Cie

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer CropScience3M

Triumph Seed

Hyland Seeds

Sakata Seed Corporation

Monsanto Company

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt

Bayer Crop Science AG

Other Active Players

Commercial Seed Market Segmentation:

The market is divided into two sections: type and product.

By Product

Soybean

Rice

Maize (Corn)

Canola (Rapeseed)

Cereals

Vegetable

Cotton

Other Products

By Type

Conventional seeds

Genetically Modified (GM) seeds

Commercial Seed Market Key questions:

How has the worldwide commercial seed market done thus far, and how will it perform in the future?

How has COVID-19 affected the worldwide commercial seed market?

What are the most important driving forces and challenges within the industry?

What is the worldwide commercial seed market structure, and who are the major players?

