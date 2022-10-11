Color shines through at Smart Monday, IMEX America

Las Vegas color and energy shone through yesterday’s Smart Monday, powered by MPI – activity, education, fun kicking off IMEX America.

No more so than at a tour of AREA15, an immersive and intriguing entertainment venue located off the Strip. The AREA15 private events teams led a group of IMEX America attendees on an exclusive behind the scenes visit (seen in the image).

Other Smart Monday tours included trips to the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, MGM Resorts Event Productions studio, Allegiant Stadium, and backstage at Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil.

IMEX America continues until October 13.

IMEX America 2022 takes place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday October 10, followed by the three-day trade show October 11-13.

