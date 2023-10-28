Colombia Launches New Country Brand Slogan at Montreal Tourism Forum

Thirteen top tourism companies from ‘The Country of Beauty’ will have the opportunity to establish business connections with 20 Canadian travel agents and prove why Colombia is meant to be the next favorite destination for Canadian travelers, during Colombia-Canada Tourism Forum 2023.

The forum was organized by ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism and will take place in Montreal from October 30 to November.

The forum will be inaugurated by the Ambassador of Colombia to Canada, Carlos Arturo Morales, and the General Consul of Colombia in Montreal, Luz Stella Jara.

During the event, ProColombia will launch the new promotional slogan: ‘Colombia, The Country of Beauty’, which symbolizes Colombia’s main attributes, such as its biodiversity and dazzling territories.