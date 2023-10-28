Colombia Travel Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN Meeting and Incentive Travel NewsBrief Short News

Colombia Launches New Country Brand Slogan at Montreal Tourism Forum

Add Comment
54 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Colombia Launches New Country Brand Slogan at Montreal Tourism Forum, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Thirteen top tourism companies from ‘The Country of Beauty’ will have the opportunity to establish business connections with 20 Canadian travel agents and prove why Colombia is meant to be the next favorite destination for Canadian travelers, during Colombia-Canada Tourism Forum 2023.

The forum was organized by ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism and will take place in Montreal from October 30 to November.

The forum will be inaugurated by the Ambassador of Colombia to Canada, Carlos Arturo Morales, and the General Consul of Colombia in Montreal, Luz Stella Jara.

During the event, ProColombia will launch the new promotional slogan: ‘Colombia, The Country of Beauty’, which symbolizes Colombia’s main attributes, such as its biodiversity and dazzling territories.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing