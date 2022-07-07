Collaboration Integral to Tourism Recovery in Caribbean

Jamaica Tourism Minister reiterated that partnership and a multi-destination tourism framework, are necessary to boost tourism recovery.

While calling for the implementation of a single use visa for visitors, Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has reiterated that partnership and the implementation of a multi-destination tourism framework, are necessary to boost the recovery of tourism in the Caribbean.

Addressing the “first ever Caribbean Saudi Arabia Summit” in the Dominican Republic today (July 7), Minister Bartlett stressed that “as individual island states, our recovery from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic will be elongated if not near impossible,” adding however that “there is enormous capacity for the region to collaborate and market the Caribbean as a single destination.”

He noted also that that the future of Caribbean tourism is “intricately bound in finding a convergence of marketing and product arrangements combined with air travel and transportation logistics.”

Among other things, Mr. Bartlett suggested that “harmonizing a number of protocols, including a single visa regime that will allow for ease of movement across borders for tourist purposes, will make the collaboration and recovery possible.”

The Tourism Minister explained also that this will:

“Enable multiple experiences throughout the region for visitors to our islands who travel from new markets including Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”

He also highlighted that Jamaica and the Dominican Republic today concluded the first phase of the multi destination discussion process. Minister Bartlett met with the Association of Hotels and Tourism of Dominican Republic as well as representatives of “a number of airlines that have interest in enabling connectivity.”

While at the Caribbean Saudi Arabia Summit, Minister Bartlett also met with the Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb regarding the “Memorandum of Understanding that was previously signed by both parties concerning air connectivity.”

Mr. Bartlett explained that through the MOU, Minister Al Khateeb will “coordinate the mega airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area to meet with a delegation from the Caribbean who are prepared to advance multi-destination tourism as a critical pathway for air connectivity through the gateways of the Middle East.”

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News