Colicchio Consulting Places Iconic “Friends” Central Perk Coffeehouse

Colicchio Consulting Places the Iconic “Friends” Central Perk Coffeehouse at the Crossroads of the World. The fall opening of the legendary “Friends” hangout will bring unlimited nostalgia, fun, excellent coffee drinks, and tasty bites to Times Square in New York.

Colicchio Consulting announces it has placed New York City’s first official Central Perk Coffeehouse in Times Square at the corner of 47th Street and 7Th Avenue alongside The Times Square EDITION. Scheduled to open in late 2025, Central Perk invites locals, tourists, and “Friends” superfans to step into a modern, updated version of one of television’s most beloved gathering spots.

Colicchio Consulting, which assists the world’s finest hotels, casinos, and mixed-use developers in planning for and securing culturally relevant food, beverage, and entertainment experiences, introduced the concept of incubating Central Perk Coffeehouse in Times Square to the building’s ownership in June 2025.

In short order, Colicchio conceived a creative occupancy structure and became the “strategic quarterback” of a team that included the property owner, Warner Bros./Discovery, CenPer Holdings, LLC, and the Times Square Alliance. After a collaborative effort that included property owner documentation services from Cushman & Wakefield’s retail team, Central Perk is now poised to host the multitudes at its newest doorstep.

“Partnering with some of the world’s top media and real estate companies to locate Central Perk in New York City’s one and only Times Square was a thrill,” said Trip Schneck, principal of Colicchio Consulting.

“Sharing an address with the most distinctive luxury hotel in Times Square provides a perfect opportunity for Central Perk to welcome fans of the show, guests of the hotel, and all New Yorkers to create and enjoy their own unforgettable moments. How about sipping amazing coffee drinks and sampling exceptional food – including a specialty sandwich created by “Top Chef” Tom Colicchio – right here in the city that started it all? This was a labor of love for everyone involved that will reward guests, fans, and the project’s partners for years to come.”

Sipping Coffee and Hanging Out Like Ross and Rachel

Set in the heart of Times Square at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street, Central Perk’s layout includes the celebrated cozy Orange Couch Room, inspired by the show and located at Central Perk’s Newbury Street location in Boston. Guests will be invited to sample Central Perk’s six original coffee blends in an array of preparations and acquire original bespoke merchandise available only at the Times Square Central Perk location.

“Our experience in underwriting and delivering culturally relevant culinary concepts tailored to the mixed-use and luxury hospitality communities made a very positive difference here on a number of important levels”, said Phil Colicchio, founding principal of the firm. “We are delighted with the outcome and look forward to the opening later in the fall.”

Colicchio Consulting has advised dozens of hotels and developers on transactions valued at hundreds of millions of dollars over the past decade. Recently, Colicchio announced the creation of altogether new food and beverage visions at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort and the Wind Creek Chicago Southland. Additional announcements are expected from Colicchio in the weeks ahead.

About Colicchio Consulting

Colicchio Consulting is a leading strategic services firm that brings together the world’s most distinctive hotels, mixed-use developers, and institutions with top culinary talent and entertainment concepts through data-driven competitive processes. The firm is managed by leading practitioners and visionaries from hospitality, culinary arts, real estate development, law, restaurant operations, and entertainment programming, who bring unmatched resources to their clients through the creation of innovative culinary and entertainment partnerships. For more information, visit http://colicchioconsulting.com/

About Central Perk Coffee Co. and CenPer Holdings, LLC

The founding strategic investment partnership and operating team of the CenPer Holdings leadership team maintains expertise across media, entertainment, real estate, and the global expansion of food & beverage multi-unit operations. The company also enjoys strategic partnerships with the award-winning branded entertainment company, Greenlight Media and Marketing, the internationally renowned real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield (Retail and Specialty Food Beverage and Entertainment Divisions); as well as premium coffee sourcing, roasting and packaging partner, Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA (MZB). FRIENDS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23) Keurig® and K-Cup® are registered trademarks of Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc..

They are not affiliated explicitly with CenPer Holdings LLC or its products.

