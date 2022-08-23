Coated Steel Market Size Worth USD 26.68 Billion by 2020

The global coated steel market is expected to increase from USD 20.62 Billion in 2015 to USD 26.68 Billion by 2020 at a CAGR (of 5.30%) 2015-2020. Because of the demand from end-use industries, the coated steel market is seeing moderate growth. Coated steel is widely used in the construction and appliance industries. The market’s growth is hindered by high raw material price volatility. Market conditions have been adversely affected by COVID-19, but the market is expected to rebound in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the coated steel industry market. This is due to the growing population and increased demand for infrastructure in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Japan. One of the main factors behind the growth of the coated steel market is the growing demand from the construction industry for pre-painted galvanized.





Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: https://market.us/report/coated-steel-market/request-sample/

The market for coated steel is being driven by the increased demand from the packaging sector for tinplate plates. Due to various global restrictions, the coated market faced many challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the coated steel market is expected to increase by 2021.

Driving Factors

The global market is seeing an increase in demand for coated steel. Additionally, the growing construction industry in emerging countries will help propel market growth. This segment is driven by its wide range of uses in motors and transformers.

The main drivers of the rising market for sheet metal are increased production of automobiles around the globe and the expansion of building and construction.

Market Key Trends

The global construction industry is projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2030. Countries such as India and China are driving this growth.

North America is making great progress in the building sector. The country also plans to develop the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Links Project. This includes the construction a tunnel of 18 km between Germany and Denmark. The project is expected to bring in an estimated EUR 7.4 trillion and be completed by 2028.

The Middle East and Africa regions are expected to see the fastest growth in construction in the coming years due to regional governments investing in infrastructure projects.

U.S. Census Bureau estimated that January 2022’s total construction spending would be USD 1,677.2 Billion, seasonally adjusted for yearly.

The forecasted period will see strong growth in construction and building components applications.



Inquire more and share questions if any, before the purchase on this report at: https://market.us/report/coated-steel-market/#inquiry

Recent development

Wuppermann Steel and Tata Steel formed a partnership in November 2021 to expand their hot-rolled, high-strength steel range for chassis with excellent corrosion protection.

Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel), introduced ZAM[r]-EX in April 2021. It is a highly resistant coated steel sheet that can withstand corrosion for global markets.

ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation and ArcelorMittal formed a joint venture to launch their new premium color-coated steel product line “KALASH” (and “KALASH Gold) in March 2021.

Tata Steel, in collaboration with ECAs, launched two new products in June 2020: GalvaRoS & Colornova (Emerging Corporate Accounts). These products were launched to satisfy ECAs’ growing needs (Emerging corporate accounts).

October 2021: Ansys – a market leader – announced plans for its first metal stamping software to be launched in January. It is an all-in one solution that can meet industry needs. Ansys LSDYNA, Ansys Forming enables digital sheet metal forming through simulation, design and validation throughout the metal manufacturing process.

Key Companies

ArcelorMittal

BlueScope

NIPPON STEEL&SUMITOMO METAL

ThyssenKrupp

United States Steel Corporation

Coated Metals Group

Coated Metals Group

BaoSteel

Dongbu Steel

JFE Steel

Benbow Steels

Ruukki

Barclay & Mathieson

Shandong Guanzhou

Dongkuk Steel Mill

Ma Steel

Jinshan Group

Hysco

WISCO

Posco

Segmentation

Type

PE Coated Steel

HDP Coated Steel

SMP Coated Steel

PVDF Coated Steel

Application

The Construction Industry

Automobile Industry

Home Appliance Industry

Frequently Asked Questions

What is this market’s study period?

What is Coated Steel Market’s growth rate?

Which region has the highest growth rate for Coated Steel Market?

Which region has the largest share in Coated Steel Market?

What is the projected market size and growth rates for the Coated steel Market?





What are the most important factors driving the growth in the Coated Steel Market?

What are the biggest players in Coated Steel Market?

Which segments are covered in Coated Steel Market Report?

How do I obtain a sample of the Coated Steel Market report/company profiles?

MORE RELATED REPORTS FROM OUR DATABASE:

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Market.us (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News