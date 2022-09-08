Clearpay for flights has taken off thanks to new partnership with Alternative Airlines

For the first time, UK travellers can take to the skies and ‘Pay in 4’ with Clearpay thanks to new partnership with Alternative Airlines.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
Mohahlaula Airlines to launch Johannesburg to Lesotho...
New nonstop San José to Palm Springs flights on...
What’s new in Dominica
Is traveling making you sick?
Heathrow summer getaway: 1,000,000 passengers in 10...
World’s best countries for duty-free shopping
Air Canada partners with Emirates
Ovolo Hotels launches new Quarantine Concierge Offering
Kiwi.com Private Placement of €100 Million as...
Fine-dining adventure via jungle rail
New Florida flights from Midwest on Sun Country...
Malaysia Airlines signs agreement with Sabre
Jamaica welcomes Cayman Airways back to Montego Bay
Wynn Resorts to remain a casino in Macau
Lufthansa to strike again on Wednesday?
UK NHS COVID Pass system failure undermines digital...
Pegasus Airlines executive new Chair of the IATA Board
Martinique lifts COVID-19 restriction, welcomes...
Silk Way West Airlines orders new Airbus A350F jets
Massive disruptions to rail services in UK
New Reno-Tahoe to Santa Rosa flight on aha!
New way to explore cities
Wizz Air cancels plans to resume Moscow flights
Honda Aircraft Company expands customer service as...
Cathay Pacific and Sabre partner for new revenue...
New record at Cliff Diving World Series
Disconnect and relax on the Mexico coast
WTM London and WTN New partnership: A Boost for SMEs
Turkish Airlines combats climate change with Co2mission
Road Trips: Travel Up Close and Personal
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Leave a Comment