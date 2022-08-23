Cleaning Robots Market to Record a CAGR of 10.7%, North America to Contribute Majority of Market Growth: Market.us

The global cleaning robot market was valued at $4.60 Billion in 2021. It is expected to rise to $12.29 Billion by 2031. This growth rate of 10.7% will be achieved between 2022 and 2032. An electromechanical device that controls dust, airborne particles and moisture. These robots can be used to reduce contamination and must meet cleanroom standards.

A residential robotic vacuum device is used for mopping, cleaning, sterilization, and fire protection. Manufacturers are working on devices that can recognize and translate spoken commands into voice recognition.

End-users in the residential sector increasingly focus on automated products to save energy and time. However, with the advancement of electronic technologies and their integration into older systems, traditional building technologies and intelligent homes are now possible.



Restraining Factors

These vacuum devices have high-tech automated systems embedded that include several sensors and transmitters. This reduces their lifespan, which in turn leads to high maintenance costs. Because these vacuum devices integrate technology, they require high maintenance. This could lead to consumers abandoning vacuum machines and limiting the market’s growth.

Key Market Trends

It is predicted that the use of pool cleaning robots will increase in both commercial and domestic areas.





Because pool cleaning robots are needed in commercial and residential pools, the market segment for pool cleaning robots is expected to increase significantly in the forecast period. The market’s growth is driven by people living in more urban areas. Because people have more disposable income, pools are essential to maintaining luxury. But maintaining and cleaning a swimming pool can be a time-consuming task. People are now looking for an automated solution.

Pool cleaning robots are equipped with automated features to clean the pool and remove debris. Manual cleaning pools takes a lot of time and effort. However, pool cleaning robots have made it easier.

Pool cleaning robots can be an efficient, cost-effective, and advanced version of traditional pool equipment. They remove debris and sediments from the swimming pools without the need for human intervention. The cleaning robot market is expected to grow because of these robots’ benefits.



Both domestic and commercial pool cleaning robots are expected to be more widely used. Market adoption of pool cleaning robots is expected to rise due to the development of luxury hotels and an increase in swimming pools for training.

Recent Developments

In 2021, a Pune-based startup, developed and manufactured an industrial floor-cleaning robotic that uses manual scrubbing, chemicals and ultraviolet light. This robot provides seamless floor cleaning. These robots are used to automate housekeeping tasks and service activities in a range of industries including warehouses and airports as well as public areas.

ILIFE, an ILIFE robot vacuum and handheld cleaner manufacturer, released the EASINE W100, their first cordless wet/dry vacuum cleaner, in January 2022. It features an all-in one cleaning system that vacuums as well as scrubs and mops.

Key Companies





IRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Mamirobot

Funrobot

Yujin Robot

Vorwerk

Philips

Fmart

Hanool Robotics

Miele

Karcher

Fluidra(Astral Robots)

Hayward

Segmentation

Type

Floor Cleaning Robots

cleaning robots

Window Cleaning Robots

Lawn Cleaning Robots

Application

Home

Office

Other

Key questions

What are the leading companies in the cleaning robot industry? What are their key strategies to expand their market share?

Which region is the best place to market cleaning robots?

What are the market opportunities for new entrants to the market?

What are the market drivers and opportunities in the cleaning robot industry?

Who are the main consumers of cleaning robots and who are they expected to drive growth in the market over the next 10 years?

What effect has COVID-19 had on the growth and size of the cleaning robot market?

What are the top concerns of the Cleaning Robot Market Analysis?

What are the prospects and challenges for dealers in the Cleaning Robot Market?

What are the strengths of the key vendors and what are their weaknesses?

