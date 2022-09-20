Classic hotel in Southern Hospitality under new management

The Historic Boone Tavern Hotel & Restaurant was built on the old Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 25) and opened in 1909 in the center of town. Named after the early Kentucky explorer, Daniel Boone, it was designed by architect J. C. Cady in the Colonial Revival style.
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
