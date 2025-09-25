A new initiative will provide popular cities around the world with climate risk profiles for travel & tourism, as well as strategies to build more resilient visitor economies.

Yesterday at New York Climate Week, the Travel Foundation and a coalition of international partners launched the next phase of their global initiative.

Destination Climate RiskScan

Designation Climate RiskScan is designed to help destinations future-proof their tourism activities against the growing impacts of climate change. This new phase puts cities in the spotlight, inviting urban Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) and city authorities worldwide to take part. Participating cities will each receive a tailored risk assessment outlining how future climate threats – such as extreme heat, water shortages, and wildfires – may affect their visitor economy. They will also receive strategic guidance on how to develop tourism and business travel in ways that protect destination assets, sustain visitor demand, and support climate-ready business operations.

The announcement was made as part of a New York Climate Week event, convened by

FINN Partners and the Travel Foundation

FINN Partners: Leading Global Marketing Agency FINN Partners is one of the top marketing agencies with offices across the world, offering integrated marketed services to a whole range of industries.

which brought together hospitality and tourism leaders to explore how cities are adapting to climate pressures and how hospitality can lead with resilience. During discussions, it was noted that cities account for about half of all international trips (Tourism Economics 2019), while nearly 1,000 cities could face regular extreme heat by 2050 (C40 Cities, 2018).

“The time has come to treat climate risk as core business for tourism,” said Jeremy Sampson, CEO of the Travel Foundation. “This new initiative will provide the tools and insights cities need to plan with foresight, respond with agility, and build tourism economies that can thrive in an era of climate uncertainty. We’re calling on city destination leaders to join us and help shape a more resilient future.”

The project brings together a team of leading organisations from across travel, resilience, placemaking, and workforce development:

Destination Climate RiskScan Partners

£5,000 Climate Action Grants

As part of the announcement, Resonance is offering three £5,000 Climate Action Grants to subsidize project costs for up to three city destinations. All participating destinations will also benefit from in-kind support provided by Resonance and other project partners, including pro bono services and discounted rates. This means the overall value of taking part is significantly greater than the cost of participation.

City Destinations need clear data to respond to the impacts of climate change

“City destinations need clear data and practical strategies to respond to the growing impacts of climate change,” said Chris Fair, President and CEO of Resonance. “That’s why we’re offering the Climate Action Grant to subsidize participation for three cities, and providing hands-on support. We’re putting in place a simple application process so interested cities can put themselves forward. We hope this work will catalyze new thinking and action around climate resilience in urban tourism.”

Destination RiskScan: Innovation for tourist destinations in a warming world Destination RiskScan is a new project from The Travel Foundation and CELTH to help destinations deal with climate risks.

For Information, Ben Lynam, Head of Communications and Research at The Travel Foundation, is available at be*******@*********************rg.uk.

About The New York Climate Week event:

A roundtable event was held on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, entitled

Sustainable Tourism: Where Next?

It was an invite-only event, and part of the Travel Foundation’s global “Where Next?” campaign and listening exercise, to explore how cities are adapting to climate pressures and how hospitality can lead with resilience, equity, and innovation. FINN Partners and the Travel Foundation hosted the event and invited leaders from global brands, destinations, and coalitions driving change to participate and give some planned interventions.

Statistics used:

By 2050, over 970 cities could be regularly exposed to extreme high temperatures, affecting 1.6 billion people. Source: C40 Cities (2018), The Future We Don’t Want

The top 300 cities worldwide accounted for almost 50% of global international visitor arrivals in 2019. Source: Tourism Economics (2018), Global City Travel:2019 to 2025

About the project partners: