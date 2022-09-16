Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Entertainment Quick News Spain

Cinema under the stars at Atzaró Vegetable Garden

10 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
7 min read

September and October in Ibiza are wonderful months to visit.  The sea is still warm and the beaches are quieter, but visitors can still enjoy balmy sunny days and warm nights.  If you’re in Ibiza this month don’t miss The Atzaro Vegetable Garden cinema night – a hot ticket on the island every Thursday evening this month.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly