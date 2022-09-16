Cinema under the stars at Atzaró Vegetable Garden

September and October in Ibiza are wonderful months to visit. The sea is still warm and the beaches are quieter, but visitors can still enjoy balmy sunny days and warm nights. If you’re in Ibiza this month don’t miss The Atzaro Vegetable Garden cinema night – a hot ticket on the island every Thursday evening this month.

