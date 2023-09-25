Short News Cultural Travel News Cyprus Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News NewsBrief Tourism Wine News

Christmas Villages in Cyprus Opening from November 25

Add Comment
21 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Christmas Villages in Cyprus, Christmas Villages in Cyprus Opening from November 25, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

Christmas Villages in Cyprus are ready to welcome the public once again this year starting from November 25. This marks the third consecutive year of this initiative. Christmas Villages are believed to enhance tourist offerings and showcasing its rural and moutainous regions in Cyprus.

This year’s roster of Christmas villages includes Agros, Deryneia, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Laiki Geitonia, Lefkara, and Fikardou. Fikardou won the title of Best Christmas Village for 2022-2023. 

Visitors have the opportunity to explore these Christmas villages until January 14th. Festive ambience, handicraft and wine-gastronomy workshops, various unique and traditional activities are the major attractions of Christmas villages in Cyprus.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing