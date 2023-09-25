Christmas Villages in Cyprus Opening from November 25

Christmas Villages in Cyprus are ready to welcome the public once again this year starting from November 25. This marks the third consecutive year of this initiative. Christmas Villages are believed to enhance tourist offerings and showcasing its rural and moutainous regions in Cyprus.

This year’s roster of Christmas villages includes Agros, Deryneia, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Laiki Geitonia, Lefkara, and Fikardou. Fikardou won the title of Best Christmas Village for 2022-2023.

Visitors have the opportunity to explore these Christmas villages until January 14th. Festive ambience, handicraft and wine-gastronomy workshops, various unique and traditional activities are the major attractions of Christmas villages in Cyprus.