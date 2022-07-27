Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Investment Luxury News People Resorts Tourism Travel Wire News USA

Choice Hotels sells Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown for $109M

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
4 min read
Choice Hotels sells Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown for $109M
Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown
Written by Harry Johnson

The sale of the Cambria Hotel Downtown Nashville and execution of long-term franchise agreement aligns with long-term asset-light strategy

Choice Hotels International, Inc. today announced the sale of the Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown for $109.5 million. In addition, the company entered a new long-term franchise agreement with the buyer, and the hotel will now be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. This latest agreement reflects the increased value for Cambria Hotels’ modern, upscale accommodations in travelers’ favorite urban destinations.

“The sale of the Cambria Hotel Downtown Nashville and execution of a long-term franchise agreement aligns with our long-term asset-light strategy and continues our history of recycling capital utilized to grow our brands,” said Scott Oaksmith, senior vice president, real estate and finance, Choice Hotels. “We are pleased that this hotel will continue to be a flagship property for the Cambria brand for years to come.”

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly