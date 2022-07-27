Choice Hotels sells Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown for $109M

Choice Hotels International, Inc. today announced the sale of the Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown for $109.5 million. In addition, the company entered a new long-term franchise agreement with the buyer, and the hotel will now be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. This latest agreement reflects the increased value for Cambria Hotels’ modern, upscale accommodations in travelers’ favorite urban destinations.

“The sale of the Cambria Hotel Downtown Nashville and execution of a long-term franchise agreement aligns with our long-term asset-light strategy and continues our history of recycling capital utilized to grow our brands,” said Scott Oaksmith, senior vice president, real estate and finance, Choice Hotels. “We are pleased that this hotel will continue to be a flagship property for the Cambria brand for years to come.”