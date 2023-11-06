NewsBrief Accessible Tourism Airline News Airport News China Travel eTurboNews | eTN Safer Travel Singapore Travel Thailand Travel

Chinese Tourist Jailed for Bribing Singapore Airport Official

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Binayak Karki

A 52-year-old Chinese tourist in Singapore was sentenced to four weeks in jail after attempting to bribe airport officials to board a flight to Amsterdam without a valid visa. She and her companion had arrived in Singapore from Thailand and were denied entry to the boarding area due to their lack of valid visas.

The tourist, Zeng Xiuying, offered money to security staff to help her board the flight, but they refused. She was arrested for attempting to bribe the officers.

Under Singapore’s current law, individuals who corruptly offer gratification to an agent can face penalties of up to five years in jail or fines of up to S$100,000, or both.

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

