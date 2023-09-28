Short News Accessible Tourism China Travel Cultural Travel News Destination News Hong Kong Travel NewsBrief Sustainable Tourism News Tourism

Golden Week: 1 million Chinese Tourists Expected in Hong Kong

52 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
During the Golden Week, around 1 million tourists from mainland China are expected to arrive in Hong Kong. This is expected to happen during the first week of October.

However, the number remains significantly lower than the number of arrivals recorded before the 2019 protests and the pandemic.

China’s National Day is on Sunday, followed by Mid-Autumn Festival. This year’s “Golden Week” holiday lasts for eight consecutive days for mainland China residents, starting from Friday. This is also the first Golden Week since Beijing lifted all Covid-19 restrictions and overseas travel curbs.

Perry Yiu, chairman of the state-owned travel agency China Travel Service, and a lawmaker in the tourism industry made the estimates on Friday. He anticipates that 130,000 to 140,000 mainland Chinese tourists will arrive in Hong Kong daily during the public holiday.

Hotel occupancy rates are expected to reach 90 percent.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

