Golden Week: 1 million Chinese Tourists Expected in Hong Kong

During the Golden Week, around 1 million tourists from mainland China are expected to arrive in Hong Kong. This is expected to happen during the first week of October.

However, the number remains significantly lower than the number of arrivals recorded before the 2019 protests and the pandemic.

China’s National Day is on Sunday, followed by Mid-Autumn Festival. This year’s “Golden Week” holiday lasts for eight consecutive days for mainland China residents, starting from Friday. This is also the first Golden Week since Beijing lifted all Covid-19 restrictions and overseas travel curbs.

Perry Yiu, chairman of the state-owned travel agency China Travel Service, and a lawmaker in the tourism industry made the estimates on Friday. He anticipates that 130,000 to 140,000 mainland Chinese tourists will arrive in Hong Kong daily during the public holiday.

Hotel occupancy rates are expected to reach 90 percent.