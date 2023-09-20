China’s Outbound Travel Market Is on the Mend

The findings from the latest global travel industry surveys reflect a distinctly positive trend – Chinese desire for overseas travel is now stronger than it had been in the past two years.

Compared with 2019, Chinese outbound travel still lags massively behind globally, with no recovery in sight yet. Whereas in 2019 China was the world’s fourth largest source market with around 70 million outbound trips, in 2022 it was overtaken by numerous markets with much better recovery rates. Sustained and tight travel restrictions have resulted in significantly slowing the recovery.

Keen travel plans over the next 12 months

The latest travel data shows that China’s lust for travel is back with about 50% of potential travelers surveyed aim to travel abroad over the next 12 months, and if possible more often than in the past, with 44% wanting to take as many foreign trips as they used to, while only very few are planning on taking fewer outbound trips or none at all. New data represents a significant trend towards more outbound trips and reflects an increasing desire to travel in China’s outbound travel market.

Europe tops the list of favorite travel destinations

With regard to their travel plans over the next 12 months, Chinese travelers’ preferred destinations are likely to be in Europe, followed by trips within Asia. Over the same period travel to America will remain a less frequent choice, due to a lack of flight options on the one hand and geopolitical reasons on the other. Just for 6% of the potential travelers trips within China are the only realistic choice.

Big demand for cultural travel

Over 80% of the Chinese potential travelers surveyed intend to travel abroad over the next 12 months. Within the holiday segment, the focus among Chinese travelers over the next 12 months is clearly on cultural trips. Thus, 60% are planning a round trip abroad. A further 44% intend to take city breaks. Together with the expressed high interest in European travel, this means the chances for Europe’s cultural destinations making a comprehensive recovery are very good.

Above-average interest in business travel

As before the pandemic, foreign business trips are an important market. Thus, around 30% of the potential Chinese travelers surveyed are planning a business trip abroad over the next 12 months. Within the business trip segment there is also a clear trend towards MICE travel. As in the past, VFR travel and other private trips will not significantly impact the Chinese outbound travel market over the next 12 months.

Changes in Chinese travel behavior mainly due to financial reasons

One of the main questions is as to how pandemic-related restrictions and the significant decline in travel over the last three years will impact Chinese travel behavior? Potential Chinese travelers reports that in future they intend to save on travel expenses by traveling in off-peak periods and shortening their stay. That way they intend to offset the significant increases in airfares that have resulted due to the lack of flights.

A further 25%t of the respondents would like to save money on accommodation in future. Nonetheless more than 80% are planning to stay in hotels on foreign trips over the next 12 months. Other overnight options such as holiday homes and apartments also report increased demand. Overall, Chinese travelers’ expenses still remain very high and substantially above the global average.

Overall positive outlook for 2024 despite various hurdles

China’s desire for travel, due among other things to the market catching up, the current and successive lifting of many travel restrictions, and the fact that visas are being issued again for important destinations, is setting the tone for a gradual recovery of China’s outbound travel market.

It is apparent that the positive trend in this outbound travel market will continue over the next 12 months, so that in the medium term there is a good chance of the market returning to 2019 levels in the foreseeable future. However, this process will take longer than in the large source markets of Europe and North America. The geopolitical impact on the issuing of visas and the slow growth of flight availability, coupled with high prices due to the closure of Russian air space, will to some extent dampen China’s lust for travel.