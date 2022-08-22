China’s domestic tourism on track to recovery

China’s tourism revenue and tourist numbers reportedly dropped in the first half of 2022 by nearly fifty percent

The latest industry analysis of China’s domestic tourism market showed an increase in holiday bookings since the country’s biggest COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai ended three months ago.

Most recent data from online travel agencies showed domestic bookings surging 112% and traveler numbers spiking by over 62% month-on-month in July, indicating that China‘s domestic tourism is on track to make a comeback after sinking to an all-time low during severe coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns.

The rising number of bookings indicate that tourism spending would be recovering in the second half of 2022, according to the industry experts.

“China’s relaxed COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions and more targeted pandemic control measures have fueled a rise in tourism demand, despite ongoing scattered outbreaks,” China-based analysts observed.

“A slow recovery in the tourism sector has put a drag on the economy given its large contribution, accounting for around 11% of GDP and 10% of national employment in 2019,” the report said.