China’s domestic tourism on track to recovery

The latest industry analysis of China’s domestic tourism market showed an increase in holiday bookings since the country’s biggest COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai ended three months ago.
Most recent data from online travel agencies showed domestic bookings surging 112% and traveler numbers spiking by over 62% month-on-month in July, indicating that China‘s domestic tourism is on track to make a comeback after sinking to an all-time low during severe coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns.
China’s tourism revenue and numbers reportedly dropped in the first half of 2022 by nearly half compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The rising number of bookings indicate that tourism spending would be recovering in the second half of 2022, according to the industry experts.
“China’s relaxed COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions and more targeted pandemic control measures have fueled a rise in tourism demand, despite ongoing scattered outbreaks,” China-based analysts observed.
“A slow recovery in the tourism sector has put a drag on the economy given its large contribution, accounting for around 11% of GDP and 10% of national employment in 2019,” the report said.
