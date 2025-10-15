China Ready Masterclass to Debut at WTM London 2025

Sessions Details

China Ready® by CBISN ranked No. 1 globally in Chinese tourism preparation program. The program was launched in 54 countries, covering 6 continents, 27% of the Global Destinations. Established 2002, it was the oldest and first China Ready program launched. Over 4600 executives have participated in China Ready live workshop.

Benefits

To distinguish the China Ready Masterclass at WTM London from our original China Ready Workshop, this exclusive session is priced at £200 and offers the following key features:

– China Tourism Market Trends 2025/2026

– Live Data Snapshot on China Outbound travel behavior

– How Chinese select destination and hotels ?

– Industry-specific Knowledge for hotels, attractions, DMC, transportation, F&B

– Mini Case studies from Destinations and Brands

– Digital booking journey from inspiration, promotion to booking

– ”“Are you China Ready” Scorecard for self assessment

Additional Value

This premium 2-hour Power Briefing is tailored for executive decision-makers, offering data-driven insights, strategic guidance, and exclusive content through a keynote presentation and dynamic Q&A session. Participants who attend the session, complete the program, and pass a short assessment will also receive an official online certificate.

– #1: China Outbound Travel Market Insight – Report 2025 (updated October 2025) worth GBP200 in value.

– #2: receive 3 months market updates via email (Travel trends and Events) worth GBP99 in value

WTM Masterclasses are limited workshop and think tank sessions and require pre-registration only.