China Ready Masterclass to Debut at WTM London 2025

The session marks the first time that WTM will host a masterclass of this kind, developed in collaboration with CBISN as part of WTM’s new initiative to provide more profound, solution-oriented learning experiences for industry professionals.
Unlike traditional panels or keynote sessions, the WTM Masterclasses aim to offer small-group, hands-on workshops where participants can exchange insights and tackle practical challenges alongside peers.
China Ready® by CBISN ranked No. 1 globally in Chinese tourism preparation program. The program was launched in 54 countries, covering 6 continents, 27% of the Global Destinations. Established 2002, it was the oldest and first China Ready program launched. Over 4600 executives have participated in China Ready live workshop.
Benefits
To distinguish the China Ready Masterclass at WTM London from our original China Ready Workshop, this exclusive session is priced at £200 and offers the following key features:
– China Tourism Market Trends 2025/2026
– Live Data Snapshot on China Outbound travel behavior
– How Chinese select destination and hotels ?
– Industry-specific Knowledge for hotels, attractions, DMC, transportation, F&B
– Mini Case studies from Destinations and Brands
– Digital booking journey from inspiration, promotion to booking
– ”“Are you China Ready” Scorecard for self assessment
Additional Value
This premium 2-hour Power Briefing is tailored for executive decision-makers, offering data-driven insights, strategic guidance, and exclusive content through a keynote presentation and dynamic Q&A session. Participants who attend the session, complete the program, and pass a short assessment will also receive an official online certificate.
– #1: China Outbound Travel Market Insight – Report 2025 (updated October 2025) worth GBP200 in value.
– #2: receive 3 months market updates via email (Travel trends and Events) worth GBP99 in value
WTM Masterclasses are limited workshop and think tank sessions and require pre-registration only. Be sure to grab your masterclass ticket via the WTM booking form here .
The China Ready Masterclass is designed to help tourism professionals better understand the evolving Chinese outbound travel market. Topics will include current market trends, changing traveler behaviors, destination and hotel selection patterns, sector-specific insights across hospitality, luxury retail, and transport, as well as the growing influence of social media and AI in shaping travel decisions. The program will conclude with a China Readiness scorecard assessment and an interactive Q&A section.
CBISN’s China Ready® training has been conducted in 54 countries across six continents, reaching over 4,600 industry leaders since 2002. The program currently covers more than a quarter of global destinations and is recognized as a leading reference in Chinese tourism readiness.
The upcoming masterclass at WTM London will run from 10:00 to 12:00 at the ICC Maritime Suites, ExCeL London. Participation is limited and requires advance registration by 21 October 2025.
Attendees who complete the session will receive a package that includes the forthcoming China Outbound Travel Market Insights 2025 report, a three-month market update subscription, and a certificate of completion.
Leave a Comment