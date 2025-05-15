China Railway Sets New Record with 1.46 Billion Trips in Q1

The average daily operation of 11,224 passenger trains during this period represented a 7.1 percent increase compared to the previous year

In the first four months of 2025, China’s railway sector achieved a remarkable milestone by accommodating 1.46 billion passenger trips, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 5.9 percent, as reported by the national railway operator on Thursday.

The average daily operation of 11,224 passenger trains during this period represented a 7.1 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

To effectively align with market demand for tourism and eco-friendly wellness, China Railway has strategically designed travel routes to appealing destinations, thereby fostering the growth of both the tourism and silver economies.

Additionally, from January to April, the national railway facilitated the transport of approximately 5.69 million foreign passengers, which signifies a substantial year-on-year rise of 32.1 percent, as per China Railway’s data.

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., was established in 2013 to be responsible for railroad construction, operation, and maintenance. Doing business as China Railway (CR), it is the national passenger and freight railroad corporation of the People’s Republic of China.

China Railway operates passenger and freight transport throughout China with 18 regional subsidiaries. By September 2022, the total assets of China Railway Group are CNY 9.06 trillion (USD 1.24 trillion). China has the highest railway usage in the world.