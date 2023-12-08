eTurboNews | eTN Accessible Tourism China Travel News France Travel News Germany Travel News Government News Italy Travel News Malaysia Travel News Mexico Travel News Netherlands Travel News News Philippines Travel News Spain Travel News Thailand Travel News Tourism News Tourist News Vietnam Travel News

China Lowers Visa Fees by 25 Per Cent

2 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

The policy encompasses millions of travelers from various countries, significantly reducing visa costs for those intending to visit China.

China reduced visa fees by 25% for travelers from Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, the Bahamas and Vietnam, and numerous other countries starting December 11, 2023, until December 31, 2024, as confirmed by the Chinese foreign ministry and embassies.

China has implemented this measure as part of a series of actions aimed at boosting inbound travel from international tourists and business individuals, addressing a sluggish recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, announced an expansion of China’s unilateral visa-free policy on a trial basis to include France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia, aiming to enhance exchanges between China and these nations.

Between December 1, 2023, and November 30, 2024, citizens holding ordinary passports from those specified countries can visit China for purposes like business, tourism, visiting relatives, or transit for up to 15 days without requiring a visa.

