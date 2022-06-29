China-Greece Protection In Jiangsu, China

On June 24, China-Greece Protection, Renewal and Tourism Development of Ancient City International Cultural Salon was held in Nanjing. Professors, scholars, museum directors, and other experts from China, Greece, Italy and other countries gathered to exchange and learn from China and Greecein the aspects of ancient city protection and renewal and urban tourism development through online and offline methods, according to Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

“The protection of famous cities should not only preserve the characteristics of the city and the architectural style, but also the cultural heritage, the memory of the culture, and the space for communication between people, so that each city will have its own personality and characteristics.” Professor Gong Liang, Director of the Council of Nanjing Museum, said there are 13 famous historical and cultural cities in Jiangsu. They are the accumulation of history and tradition, and the beauty of the city’s neighborhoods. The cultural relics are integrated into people’s lives.

