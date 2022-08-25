China eases entry requirements for some foreigners

Holders of valid APEC business travel cards and foreign students with valid study residence permit don’t need to apply for new visa to China

The latest entry visa policy updates for some categories of foreign nationals were published by the Embassies of the People’s Republic of China in Singapore, Thailand, Ireland and Mexico and some other countries.

According to the statements issued by the embassies, beginning from 00:00 on August 24, 2022 (Beijing time), holders of valid APEC business travel cards and foreign students holding a valid study residence permit do not need to apply for a new visa to China and could enter China with the above cards or permits.

Last Friday, Chinese embassies also resumed accepting X1 visa applications from students who are going to study in China for over six months. Short-term study X2 visa applications are not accepted currently.

Besides, family members (spouse, parents, children under the age of 18, parents-in-law) of foreign students holding valid study (X1) visas or study residence permits, can also apply for a private affair (S1 or S2) visa for family reunion.

It has been almost two years and half since China announced the temporary suspension of entry by foreign nationals holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.