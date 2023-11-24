Child Stabbed in Dublin Causing Riot

Authorities reported that the child’s condition remains critical while police officers engaged in clashes with rioters were also injured. However, it is uncertain to what extent and how many officers sustained injuries.

During a press briefing, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris stated that individuals attempted to gain access to the crime scene, which resulted in the subsequent outbreak of rioting. Commissioner Harris further noted that there was evidence of online radicalization among certain individuals and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

The suspect is a man in his late 40s.

In response to a stabbing attack near a school, rioters in Dublin rampaged through the capital city, setting cars on fire and engaging in confrontations with the police. On Thursday night, Irish authorities apprehended a total of 34 individuals, of whom 32 were charged for their involvement in the city-wide riots and acts of destruction. An Garda Síochána, the national police service of Ireland, carried out the arrests in Dublin.

Stabbing Ignites Unrest and Vandalism

According to Irish police, as mentioned on X (previously known as Twitter), a total of seven vehicles were vandalized during the riot. This included three buses, a tram, and 11 police vehicles, which suffered significant damage. Additionally, 13 properties were targeted and suffered considerable damage as well.

According to the BBC, the unrest that occurred after the stabbing in Ireland has been attributed to far-right groups by Irish authorities. These groups are accused of spreading misinformation, such as unfounded allegations that the stabbing suspect could have been a foreign national.

The motive of the stabbing is not yet known.

Dublin Chamber Official Statement

In response to the events, CEO Mary Rose Burke made the following statement on behalf of Dublin Chamber:

“Dublin Chamber condemns the events that took place in the city centre last night subsequent to yesterday’s harrowing assault. Our sympathies are with the victims of this attack and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“What happens in the heart of the city affects all of Dublin. Public safety is a cornerstone of any civic society, and any threat to it must be dealt with swiftly. We welcome the statement by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, last night stating that “the scenes we are witnessing this evening in our city center cannot and will not be tolerated… We will not tolerate a small number using an appalling incident to spread division.”

“We have been in communication with senior members of An Garda Siochana this morning and have offered the Chamber’s full support. We are meeting with Dublin City Council today at lunchtime. We commend the Gardai and other emergency workers, local authority staff, public transport staff and indeed many of the staff of member companies last night for the professionalism displayed in handling the events that took place, without which the situation would have become much worse.

“Work to repair the physical damage to the city center has begun. Over the next few days, we will be discussing the impact of recent events and considering what measures are needed to ensure that they do not reoccur. This discussion continues a dialogue we have had with Government, both national and local, and at the highest level, regarding the challenges of ensuring that Dublin is a safe place for all, and where everyone can enjoy all the many amenities that the city has to offer.”