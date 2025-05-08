Chicago-Born Cardinal Elected First Ever American Pope

A former missionary in Latin America, Prevost dedicated ten years to serving in Trujillo, Peru, before becoming the bishop of Chiclayo.

History was made today in Rome as Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old from Chicago, was elected pope, marking the first time an American has held this position.

Prevost, who has taken the name Leo XIV, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to address the large crowd gathered in the Vatican. He extended his greetings by saying, ‘Peace be with you all,’ and conveyed ‘the first greetings of the resurrected Christ,’ encouraging his message of peace to ‘enter our hearts and our families.’

A former missionary in Latin America, Prevost dedicated ten years to serving in Trujillo, Peru, before becoming the bishop of Chiclayo. He was elevated to cardinal in 2023 by the late Pope Francis and was appointed as the head of the influential Congregation for Bishops, the Vatican entity responsible for the appointment of most bishops worldwide, a position that placed him on numerous papal shortlists.

Prevost takes over from Francis, who passed away on April 21 at the age of 88, merely a day after leading Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Square. Originally named Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Francis was notable for being the first Jesuit and the first pope from Latin America.

The latest conclave brought together 133 cardinal electors, with a minimum of 89 votes necessary for election. Leo XIV was chosen on the second day of the conclave, following a contemporary pattern: Francis was elected after five voting rounds, while Benedict XVI was selected after four.

A senior cardinal announced the news from the loggia of St. Peter’s with the customary “Habemus papam!” before Leo XIV came out to address the public.