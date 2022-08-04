Chiang Mai hotel rooms: Can you spare 3 cents?

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Robinhood application organized a campaign offering the cheapest room rate of only one baht per night.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Robinhood application organized a campaign offering the cheapest room rate of only one baht per night plus daily 300-baht food coupons for use from August 1 to October 31. More than 100 eateries in Chiang Mai have joined the project and interested tourists can reserve rooms from August 1 to 7.

Harmonize Hotel is among the hotels participating in the promotional campaign and will receive bookings for the promotional rate for only 7 days. The promotion is to stimulate tourism in the green season and guests will also receive a daily 300-baht food coupon from the hotel situated in Superhighway area of Muang district.

Punat Thanalaopanit, President of the upper northern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said more than 200 2- and 2-star hotels that met the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus standard in Chiang Mai are participating in the campaign.

The initiative is aimed at helping the operators of small hotels where the occupancy rate was only at 30%, and it should raise the rate to 50%, he said.

The campaign should also support eateries, shops, and car rental and transport services in Chiang Mai and result in the circulation of 20 million baht a month in the northern province during the green season, Mr. Punat said.

Millions of tourists visit Chiang Mai every year. Popular tourist activities in Chiang Mai include worshipping the Phra That doi suthep, which is an important landmark of Chiang Mai people. Visitors may experience the local way of life and shop for stylish handmade products at Thapae Walking Street and visit various species of plants at the Queen Sirikit botanical garden and Rajapruek Royal Park. On Nimmanhaemin Road, tourists can shop for art products, taste the local cuisine and take in the culture. In addition, nature and mountain tours are another activity that should not be missed when visiting Chiang Mai, including stepping on the highest point of Thailand at the top of Doi Inthanon, absorbing the beauty of the rice fields, and feeling the cool breeze while watching the giant tiger flower at Doi Ang Khang.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News