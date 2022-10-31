Chef Paco Pérez at Hotel Arts Barcelona announces new menus

Ushering in the new season and steeped in the spirit of gastronomic innovation and passion for exceptional produce, three new menus at Hotel Arts Barcelona are seasonal, rice-centric, and truffle-based – reflecting the breadth of Chef Paco Pérez’s artistic imagination and culinary talent.

In his new Seasonal Tasting Menu available from Wednesday to Saturday for dinner only, Chef Paco invites guests to savour traditional Mediterranean flavours that celebrate the freshness of the sea and the essence of seasonal farm and mountain products. Embracing the cosiness that comes with the cooler season, Chef Paco focuses on aromas and flavours that evoke a sense of returning from a crisp coastal or forest walk to enjoy a hearty meal by the fireplace.

The tasting menu, priced at 196€ per person, opens with a flavourful forest consommé served with autumn cake to whet the appetite for a starter of cod skin and fig and almond bread. Impeccably sourced fish and seafood are the stars of the next three courses: koji-cured red mullet served with sea cucumber, beurre blanc and garum; slow-cooked prawns withboletus, squid nigiri and truffled spaghetti; and perfectly flaky sea bass dressed with black tea and tangy marine escabechesauce.

Michelin-Starred Gastronomic Experiences

A dish of succulent aged pigeon with chestnuts and corn is followed by an escalivada of figs, fig tree leaf and nuts, while a set of delightful autumnal petit fours completes the Michelin-starred experience. Guests can choose to pair their seasonal tasting menu with any of the 700 exclusive wines from Enoteca’s cellar.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Available for lunch on Sundays, the new El Arroz de Paco experience – priced at 95€ per person – is an opportunity to sample a variety of inventive dishes that celebrate the versatility of rice. After a forest consommé with a savoury autumn cake, guests will be served a pre-starter inspired by a typical Italian pesto base made with parmesan, pine nuts and basil, followed by prawns in fricandó and creamy Ou de Reig rice cooked with coastal crayfish and Brussel sprouts. For the closing act, Chef Paco chose a tempting dessert starring aromatic peaches from the latest harvest, as well as delicate petit fours.

Celebrating the delicious wild mushrooms in their natural perfection, the White Truffle Menu will showcase precious tubers sourced from Piedmont, Italy’s famous truffle region and home of the world’s most expensive culinary treasure – white truffle. Perfumed with an unmistakable scent, the white truffle from Alba is the most desired for its unforgettable flavour and, being available only once a year, is extremely rare. With Chef Paco’s White Truffle Menu, guests have a unique opportunity to sample a collection of seasonal rice and fish dishes bursting with earthy, woodsy flavours of the truffle and packing a surprise in each bite.

The highlights of this umami-rich experience from Chef Paco are a streamlined boletus truffle tartlet; silky mushroom velouté with shrimps and truffle shavings; sea cucumber dressed with beurre blanc, garum and truffle; creamy Ou de Reig truffle rice; and smoked sea bass served with autumn sprouts and truffle. Available for dinner only between 26 October and 19 November 2022, the White Truffle Menu can be experienced from Wednesday to Saturday at 295€ per person (130€ with optional wine pairing.)

To learn more about Enoteca Paco Pérez, please click here. For additional information about Hotel Arts Barcelona or to make a reservation, please click here.

About Paco Pérez

Born in Huelva and raised in Llançà, chef Paco Pérez credits his passion for cooking back to the formative days learning the ropes in his family’s tapas bar. From that springboard, he embarked on a spectacular career that saw him train under the industry’s finest. In France, he learned from three Michelin-starred chef Michel Guèrard, one of the forefathers of the Nouvelle Cuisine; in Catalonia, he revelled in the creativity of Ferrán Adrià while working with him in El Bulli. Chef Paco’s first restaurant, Miramar, that he opened in Llançà with his wife Montse Serra, displayed a winning combination of inquisitive spirit and deep respect for expertise and team work, bringing the venue two Michelin stars. His international projects, ranging from 5-Cinco by Paco Pérez in Berlin to Tast Cuina Catalana in Manchester, speak not only of the celebrated chef’s global ambitions, but also of his commitment to constantly push himself professionally and creatively.

About Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighbourhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive The Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists. Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin-starred chef Paco Perez. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors. For more information, please click here.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News