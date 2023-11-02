Changi Airport Completes Upgrades, New Facilities Unveiled

Singapore‘s Changi Airport has completed a three and a half-year upgrade of Terminal 2, expanding it by 21,000 square meters. This expansion allows the airport to better handle increased traffic, accommodating 16 airlines and offering connections to 40 cities.

The expansion of Terminal 2 at Changi Airport has increased the airport’s annual passenger capacity by five million, bringing the total capacity across all four terminals to 90 million passengers per year.

Terminal 2 at Changi Airport has doubled the number of automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines, and it has also expanded its immigration halls to accommodate more automated immigration lanes.

Terminal 2 at Changi Airport now provides automated Special Assistance Lanes for passengers with special needs in both arrival and departure areas, a first for Changi terminals. Additionally, a new automated baggage storage system capable of handling up to 2,400 bags has been installed. The terminal boasts a nature-themed design with green columns adorned with plants.

The departure hall in Terminal 2 showcases a striking 14-meter-tall digital display called “The Wonderfall,” which resembles a cascading waterfall.

Additionally, the old flight information display flip board has been converted into a kinetic art display featuring Solari Board flaps, as per the airport’s website.

In the transit area of Terminal 2, there is an Enchanted Garden filled with a diverse range of orchids and soft ferns. The transit area also features a two-story Lotte Duty-Free Wines & Spirits shop with a robot bartender making cocktails for visitors.

On the upper level, there’s a lounge offering 18 different whiskey options for visitors to try.

Terminal 2 includes a dining area with excellent views of the airport tarmac and a selection of renowned food options. The expansion project, initiated in January 2020, experienced delays primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrival operations resumed in May 2022, and departure operations commenced in October 2022.