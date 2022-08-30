Ceramic Tile Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 207.7 Mn by 2028 | CAGR 6.5%

The global ceramic tiles market was worth USD 207.7 million. This market is expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2031. The ceramic tiles industry is expected to reach USD 285.1 million by 2031

The market for ceramic tiles is growing due to the development of the population, rise in extra cash, redesigning and rebuilding activities, and expansion of interests in the private and business sectors. Market development is possible due to emerging economies’ rising popularity and the coordinated retail area growth. However, the market is limited by increasing guidelines and duties and unpredictable natural substance costs.

Ceramic tiles are aesthetically advanced and provide slip-resistance, scratch resistance, and antibacterial properties. This makes them an ideal option as compared to their counterparts. Consumers from North American and European countries spend large sums on improving the appearance of their floors and walls. The demand will rise due to renovation and replacement activities and the availability of disposable income.

DRIVING FACTORS:-

To fuel market demand, the growing construction industry in developing countries

One of the key market drivers is developing countries’ construction sector growth. The development of public recreational spaces, schools, hospitals, and public transport has increased product consumption.

Standards have led to a rise in demand. To meet the premium, the government has increased spending to improve public places such as train stations and airports. This also enhances the visual appearance of the infrastructure.

RESTRAINING FACTORS:-

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Restrict Market Growth

The Main Restraining factor is the impact of ceramic tiles on the environment. Polluting elements such as suspended dust particles, smoke and unburnt particles from fuels, aerosol particles, and paint and glaze spray particles are released during product manufacturing. Hence, the rising government regulations are expected to restrict market growth.

Market Key Trends:-

To Boost Market Growth, There is a Rising Demand for Digitally Printed Ceramic Tiles

Consumer spending and the growing demand for interior decor innovation have led to an increase in the Digitally printed tiles that can be consumed. The market is embracing digitally printed ceramic tile’s intricate designs, which help in improving the aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the development and use of new Manufacturers can now print designs on tiles using modern technologies. This has allowed them to keep their plans consistent.

Increasing Renovation and Replacement Activities will Accelerate Product Demand.

The U.S. is expected to see a rise in ceramic tile demand over the next few years due to increased single-family home constructions and a more robust residential replacement. The U.S. Green Building Council has established regulations that require the use of environmentally-friendly building materials. This positively influences the industry’s growth.

Ceramic tiles are strong, durable, and rigid materials compliant with green building standards. They are becoming more popular in walling and flooring applications. They are available commercially in a variety of sizes and textures. This makes them attractive to high-end flooring applications.

Recent Developments in the Market:-

SCG Cement Building Materials Company Limited and Oitolabs Technologies Private Limited, India, entered into a share buy agreement in August 2020. This was to purchase all Oitolabs Technologies Private Limited shares. It will support SCG CBM’s digital technology and software development, designed to provide customer value and increase growth opportunities.

RAK Ceramics and Azizi Developments arranged in June 2020 to supply floor and wall tiles and kitchen and bathroom fittings at the MBR City waterfront development in Dubai, UAE.

Kajaria Ceramics introduced Trends 2020 in December 2019. This range of exquisite ceramic tiles is for the southern regions of India.

RAK Ceramics, which invested in a Saudi Arabian tile production facility in February 2019, added 10 million square meters to its annual tile production capacity.

Key Market Players included in the report:

CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE

BLACKSTONE INDUSTRIAL (FOSHAN)

CENTURA TILE INC

CHINA CERAMICS CO

CROSSVILLE INC

FLORIDA TILE INC (PANARIA GROUP)

IRIS CERAMICA

KAJARIA CERAMICS

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

NITCO

GRUPO LAMOSA

RAK CERAMICS

SIAM CEMENT GROUP

DEL CONCA USA

SALONI CERAMIC

GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI SPA

PORCELANOSA GRUPO

MOSA

GRESPANIA

JOHNSON TILES

Key Market Segments

Type

Floor Tile

Wall Tile

Application

Residential

Commercial

Key Questions Related to Ceramic Tile Market:-

What is the market value for Ceramic tiles? Which market has the highest market share for Ceramic tiles? What is the market growth rate for ceramic tiles in 2030? What are the top trends in the ceramic tiles market? What are the main growth strategies for portable Ceramic Tile market players? What are the market factors affecting Ceramic tiles?

The Below given Table shows you the Years considered for the study:-

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Estimated Year 2022 Short Term Projection Year 2028 Projected Year 2023 Long Term Projected Year 2032

