Central America is often overlooked when it comes to travel and tourism. The author Rafaella Faccio wrote eTurboNews: I wanted to share my story with you. Last year, I quit a job I hated and joined a 32-day group trip through Central America. It turned out to be life-changing: I travelled across seven countries, immersed myself in local cultures, and even met my partner along the way.

So… this whole thing started because I hated my job. I really hated it. Dead end, draining, and I couldn’t see myself doing it much longer without going completely insane. I’d saved up a bit of money and, on a whim one afternoon in May, I thought: “Screw it. I’m leaving.” By June, I was on a plane to Mexico to start a 32-day G Adventures trip through Central America.

I’d never done anything like this before, and since I was travelling solo, I wanted the safety net of a group tour. That’s when I found G Adventures. They had this “18–30-something” trip option, and the Central America one just jumped out at me. Thirty-two days, 7 countries, all the way from Mexico to Costa Rica. I called them before booking (being 20 I was half-convinced I’d be way younger than everyone else and not fit in). They reassured me there’d be people around my age, and with that, I booked.

I landed in Playa del Carmen and was the first person to arrive in my room. Hungry and a little anxious, I showered and wandered around looking for food. There was plenty, but I was feeling nervous, still not having met anyone.

As I stepped outside the hostel, I noticed a boy standing nearby. In my head, I thought, Oh my God… I really hope he’s in my group. ( he looked around a similar age, and I guess he was also quite cute) I went to the front desk and asked about nearby restaurants, and was told there was one upstairs. I headed there for some lunch, still unsure of what to expect.

Then a message popped up in the group chat: everyone was gathering by the pool to meet some of the group. That’s when I first connected with people from all over, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Ireland and randomly even someone from the same city as me. That’s when I met Matt, and only later did I realise he was the same guy I’d noticed earlier.

We got dressed and headed out for our first group dinner, meeting everyone properly and our guide, who went through the plan for the trip. Nervousness slowly faded, replaced by excitement for the adventure ahead.

The next day it absolutely poured (rainy season). We went to a cenote anyway, swimming in the rain, soaked through but loving it.

A long drive to Belize, and yes, I very quickly made sure to sit next to Matt. Priorities.

Our first stop: Caye Caulker. This place was paradise. The island lives by its motto, “Go Slow”, and you really feel it the moment you arrive. This pace of life is deliberately unhurried. There are no cars. Transportation is primarily by bicycle, golf cart, or on foot. We ate at Swings restaurant and bar, and I swear I had the best garlic shrimp I have ever tasted in my life. Nothing has compared since.

The highlight here was the snorkelling trip. We saw everything, fish, rays, turtles, even sharks. It was surreal. Also, we all got ridiculously sunburnt, but it was worth it.

From Caye Caulker, we headed to San Ignacio, where we visited a women’s pottery cooperative.

The cooperative was started by local women as a way to preserve traditional Mayan pottery techniques while also earning an income for their families. When we arrived, they showed us how they hand-shape and paint the clay, explaining the symbols and patterns that have been passed down for generations.

Then she actually taught us how to make our own pieces. Sitting there with clay in my hands, trying to shape it into something that didn’t look like a lopsided bowl, I realised how much skill it takes. She made it look effortless, while we all got the giggles over our “masterpieces.”

After the class, we had a homemade meal that they prepared for us.

From there, we visited Tikal, the incredible Mayan ruins hidden in the jungle. The scale of it made me feel tiny.

Next, Flores. Gorgeous little island town, colourful houses, and good vibes… except we got very drunk, ended up swimming in the river, and only found out afterwards it was full of crocodiles. Regrets? None.

From Flores we made our way to Rio Dulce, which felt like stepping into another world. Our lodge was right on the water, surrounded by jungle.

One of the highlights here was our G for Good experience with the local community in Livingston. We took a boat ride through mangroves and arrived at El Manglar, a women-run restaurant and cooperative. These women created the place themselves to bring income into their community, and the whole experience felt so genuine and inspiring. They taught us how to make ceviche and then we got to eat a yummy meal they prepared for us.

Our next stop was Antigua is a colourful little city with cobbled streets, colonial buildings, and volcano views in the background. It’s definitely charming, but what sticks out for me isn’t so much the aesthetics as the memories I made there. Me and Matt somehow managed to get completely lost in the pouring rain for about four hours. Honestly don’t understand how we managed that.

From there, we travelled to Lake Atitlán, which really did take my breath away. The lake is huge and framed by mountains and little villages scattered around its shores. We stayed in a homestay in San Juan La Laguna, which was one of the most eye-opening parts of the trip. The family was so warm and welcoming, cooking us traditional meals and letting us into their everyday life. But it also showed me some harsh realities, like when they told us that babies were sometimes given coffee because milk was too expensive. That’s something I’ll never forget.

The night brought its own comedy, too. My roommate and I spotted a massive cockroach and totally lost it. Instead of sleeping, we spent half the night laughing uncontrollably.

We also did workshops around the village that showed us how important local products are to their culture. We learned how coffee is grown and roasted, got hands-on with chocolate making, and saw how honey is harvested and used. Each one was run by locals who were genuinely proud to share their knowledge.

When we went back to Antigua, I took on a volcano hike. It was tough, sweaty, and definitely a test of endurance, but also amazing.

For my birthday, the group completely surprised me. When I walked into my room, it was decorated out with balloons, and there was a cheesecake waiting. Everyone sang “Happy Birthday”. Being away from home for the first time on my birthday, I didn’t expect it to feel so special. I am very lucky.

While in Antigua, we also did a jade tour, learning about Mayan symbols and the significance of jade in their culture. Some people even got the symbols tattooed on themselves. Me ? I just got a pair of earrings featuring the symbols as a keepsake. Matt secretly surprised me with a jade necklace for my birthday, which completely made my day.

This was where the group changed; some people left, new faces joined, and we had a new CEO (tour guide). We spent time exploring Copán and even did some karaoke in the evening. Sadly we didn’t stay too long here.

we finally reached El Salvador, and it felt like the trip slowed down in the best way. We started in Suchitoto, a colonial town full of charm with cobbled streets, colourful houses, and a relaxed vibe.

One of the most eye-opening experiences was the Cinquera Tour, where we learned about the impact of the civil war on local communities.

From Suchitoto, we headed to the La Libertad region on the coast. Here, we chilled on the beach and soaked up the slower pace.

One of the highlights was swimming in Lake Nicaragua, the largest freshwater lake in Central America. The water was warm and inviting, and the views of the surrounding volcanoes were breathtaking.

we headed to Ometepe Island, formed by two massive volcanoes rising out of Lake Nicaragua. On the island, we stayed with a local family in a homestay, The family welcomed us into their home, cooked traditional meals, and let us experience their daily life.

While on Ometepe, we visited Ojo de Agua, a stunning natural spring-fed pool. The water was crystal clear and refreshing, and being surrounded by jungle made it feel like a hidden paradise.

We kicked things off with a zip-lining tour through the cloud forest. Soaring above the treetops, we zipped across multiple cables, including some that stretched over 1.5 km. The views were breathtaking, and the adrenaline rush was unforgettable.

The highlight of the day was the Tarzan swing. Strapped in and launched into the air, I felt a mix of terror and exhilaration.

In Monteverde, we had a random encounter with a local artist who asked to draw us for free. It was a fun and unexpected souvenir from our time in Costa Rica.

That evening, we embarked on a guided night safari walk. Armed with flashlights, we ventured into the darkness, spotting glow-in-the-dark creatures and nocturnal wildlife. Our guide shared insights about the habits of the area’s mammals, birds, insects, reptiles, and amphibians.

After all the excitement, we relaxed in the hot springs in San Carlos . The warm, mineral-rich waters were the perfect way to unwind.

When the official tour ended in San José, Matt and I stayed a few extra days. We watched a local football match, went bowling, and just enjoyed being together. That “holiday romance” didn’t end with the trip; we went on to travel to Thailand together, then I visited him in New Zealand… and now, we live together in England.

When I booked this trip, I thought I was just escaping a rubbish job. What I didn’t realise was that I was walking into a life-changing adventure.