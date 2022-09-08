CellPoint Digital partners with Radisson Hotel Group

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,000 hotels in operation and under development. The Group will now use CellPoint Digital’s full payment orchestration platform to seamlessly integrate new payment methods, new acquirers and stored card facilities. By orchestrating payments across regions and payment methods, CellPoint Digital’s innovative platform will allow Radisson Hotel Group to optimize a multi-acquirer payments model that opens new opportunities for growth.
