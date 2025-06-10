Celebrity Chefs and Artists at 2025 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

Current premium viewers: 3

The five-day schedule of extraordinary events and notable guest appearances for the fourth annual The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, set to occur from October 22 to 26, 2025, has been officially announced by Baha Mar. This festival will be hosted by internationally acclaimed culinary figures such as Marcus Samuelsson from Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Dario Cecchini of Carna, and Daniel Boulud of Café Boulud, along with John Cox, the Executive Director of Art & Culture at Baha Mar. The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival promises to deliver a unique and immersive experience in both culinary arts and visual arts.

In addition to Baha Mar’s chefs, the event will feature renowned celebrity chefs, including Bahamian culinary star Simeon Hall Jr., as well as Food Network personalities Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Scott Conant. The festival will also welcome Noah Rothbaum, a leading spirits expert and author from the United States, along with sommeliers Amanda McCossin and André Mack, and Bahamian mixologist Marv MrMixx Bahamas.

Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival – Baha Mar We use third-party cookies that help us analyze how you use this website, store your preferences, and provide the content and advertisements that are relevant to you. However, you can opt out of these cookies by checking “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” and clicking the “Save My Preferences” button. Once you opt out, you can opt in again at any time by unchecking “Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information” and clicking the “Save My Preferences” button.

The Festival will commence on Wednesday, October 22, with the traditional Truffle Dinner hosted by Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud, alongside the inauguration of the FUZE Art Fair.