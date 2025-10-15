Celebrate Jamaica’s National Heroes’ Day By Walking in the Footsteps on The Nation’s Greats

Every October, Jamaica honors the visionaries who fought for the island’s freedom, equality, and self-determination. National Heroes’ Day, observed on the third Monday of October, celebrates seven Jamaicans whose courage and conviction shaped the nation’s identity: Marcus Garvey, Paul Bogle, George William Gordon, Norman Manley, Sir Alexander Bustamante, Nanny of the Maroons, and Samuel Sharpe.

While the official wreath-laying ceremony takes place at National Heroes’ Park in Kingston on October 20th, visitors can alsotrace the legacies of these icons across the island.

“The spirit of Jamaica’s National Heroes’ lives on in every parish, every community, and every story told across our island,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism. “From the Maroon strongholds of Portland to Garvey’s birthplace in St. Ann, these sites form a living museum of resilience and pride that continues to inspire our people and our visitors alike.”

Join Jamaicans in celebration this October by visiting these sites, attending local ceremonies, and exploring National Heroes’Park in Kingston, where all seven heroes are memorialized.

“As travelers explore Jamaica, they are walking in the footsteps of greatness,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Each monument connects them to the courage, creativity, and vision that shaped our nation. These experiences allow visitors to feel the heartbeat of Jamaica’s history through the communities that keep it alive today.”

Where to Experience Jamaica’s Heroes:

Marcus Mosiah Garvey – St. Ann

At 32 Market Street in St. Ann’s Bay, Garvey’s childhood home and a bronze statue outside the parish library honor Jamaica’s first National Hero and his global Pan-African legacy.

At 32 Market Street in St. Ann’s Bay, Garvey’s childhood home and a bronze statue outside the parish library honor Jamaica’s first National Hero and his global Pan-African legacy. Paul Bogle – St. Thomas

Visit Stony Gut, where Bogle’s chapel site is now a quiet memorial garden, and Morant Bay’s town square, where Edna Manley’s statue marks the 1865 rebellion that reshaped Jamaica’s history.

Visit Stony Gut, where Bogle’s chapel site is now a quiet memorial garden, and Morant Bay’s town square, where Edna Manley’s statue marks the 1865 rebellion that reshaped Jamaica’s history. George William Gordon – Kingston & St. Andrew

Gordon House, Jamaica’s Parliament, bears his name in tribute to his fight for justice. In Morant Bay, a plaque commemorates his martyrdom alongside Paul Bogle.

Gordon House, Jamaica’s Parliament, bears his name in tribute to his fight for justice. In Morant Bay, a plaque commemorates his martyrdom alongside Paul Bogle. Norman Washington Manley – Kingston & St. Andrew

Norman Manley International Airport and his preserved home, “Regardless” / The Manley Centre, celebrate the statesman’s leadership and vision for independence.

Norman Manley International Airport and his preserved home, “Regardless” / The Manley Centre, celebrate the statesman’s leadership and vision for independence. Sir Alexander Bustamante – Hanover & Kingston

In Lucea, Sir Alexander Bustamante Square honors Jamaica’s first Prime Minister. His Kingston home, now the Bustamante Museum, showcases his life and legacy.

In Lucea, Sir Alexander Bustamante Square honors Jamaica’s first Prime Minister. His Kingston home, now the Bustamante Museum, showcases his life and legacy. Nanny of the Maroons – Portland

In Moore Town, a plaque at Bump Grave and a statue at Nanny Falls honor the legendary Maroon leader. Nearby the Charles Town Maroon Village keeps her traditions alive.

In Moore Town, a plaque at Bump Grave and a statue at Nanny Falls honor the legendary Maroon leader. Nearby the Charles Town Maroon Village keeps her traditions alive. Samuel “Sam” Sharpe – St. James

At Croydon Plantation, monuments mark Sharpe’s birthplace, while Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay memorializes his leadership in the 1831–32 Emancipation Rebellion.

Discover tours and community experiences that take you to these historic sites at www.moretojamaica.com. Plus, enhance your vacation with experiences that preserve culture, celebrate heritage, honor heroes’ legacies, and give back directly to local communities.

For more information about Jamaica, please visit www.visitjamaica.com.