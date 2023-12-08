Cebu Pacific Air Landed its First Manila-Da Nang Flight

Cebu Pacific Air flight from Manila landed at Da Nang International Airport, initiating the first-ever service connecting these two cities. The flight carried 177 passengers, marking a significant milestone in air travel between the Philippine capital and Da Nang.

The airline operates flights between the two cities three times a week, specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using A320NEO aircraft.

Tran Chi Cuong, vice chairman of Da Nang, expressed that the Philippines holds promise as a significant tourism market. Da Nang aims to create new tourism offerings to appeal to tourists from the Philippines, as reported by the city’s news portal.

Vietnam’s tourism is rebounding, with Southeast Asia emerging as a strong area of growth. While key markets like South Korea and the U.S. are still recuperating to pre-Covid levels, Vietnam saw a rise in Philippine tourists, welcoming over 137,000 visitors in the initial 11 months of the year, compared to 164,000 during the same period in 2019.

Da Nang, renowned for attractions like the Golden Bridge and Marble Mountains, stands as a prime tourist hub in Vietnam.

Welcoming over 1.6 million foreign visitors this year, the city has experienced a remarkable 5.8-fold increase compared to the previous year.