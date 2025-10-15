Cayman Island Tourism Is Down

According to the Cayman Islands Tourism Authority, the Cayman Islands saw a 10.6% decline in stopover visitor arrivals in August 2025, falling from 28,118 stopovers in August 2024 to 25,130 stopovers in August 2025.

The Cayman Islands received 19,982 stopover arrivals from the USA in August 2025, 12.4% fewer than the 22,812 stopovers it received in August 2024, and also received 1,560 visitors from Canada in August 2025, 7.5% fewer than the 1,686 stopovers received from Canada in August 2024.

The Cayman Islands also received 49,129 cruise visitors in August 2025, 24.7% fewer than the 65,231 cruise visitors received in August 2024.

Through the first eight months of 2025, the Cayman Islands saw a 2.6% increase in the number of stopover visitors, growing from 317,213 stopovers in the first eight months of 2024 to 325,456 stopovers in the same eight months of 2025.

The number of stopovers from the USA increased by 2.6%, growing from 265,434 visitors in the first eight months of 2024 to 272,307 in the same eight months of 2025, while the number of stopover visitors from Canada increased by 4.0%, growing from 20,370 in the first eight months of 2024 to 21,175 stopovers in the same eight months of 2025.

The Cayman Islands received 739,979 cruise visitors in the first eight months of 2025, down 2.4% compared with the 758,512 cruise visitors received in the first eight months of 2024.