Cayman Airways now Connects US West Coast Travelers

The Cayman Islands recently announced a new airlift option for West Coast travelers via the destination’s national flag carrier, Cayman Airways Ltd. Beginning November 6, 2022, Cayman Airways will operate nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California to Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) in Grand Cayman at an introductory fare of US $399. This latest route becomes the Caribbean’s only direct flight to service the West Coast and expands upon Cayman’s western accessibility, as the City of Angels joins gateway Denver, CO, and the airline bridge the gap between adventure and luxury seekers and Caribbean paradise.

As the global travel industry continues to rebound in 2022, Cayman Airways’ newest route will be key in stimulating stayover visitation to the iconic luxury lifestyle destination that is the Cayman Islands. No pre-arrival testing is required for travelers vaccinated for COVID-19 and their children.

“It has been a long-time goal to connect the Cayman Islands with our friends on the West Coast, and now that we have the ability to operate long-haul flights via our national flag carrier, we are eager to showcase all that we have to offer,” said Hon. Minister for Tourism and Transport, Kenneth V. Bryan. “With our world-renowned beaches, five-star resorts, charming boutique villas, exceptional adventure and attractions, and globally renowned culinary scene – we are confident that travelers visiting us from California will find all they have dreamed about in Cayman.”

This unprecedented travel option brings West Coast travelers to Grand Cayman in time to enjoy the picture-perfect Seven Mile Beach sunset as well as many enticing offerings to explore during their stay:

Taste and Sea: Epicures will be delighted to explore the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, which is known throughout the region for world-class eateries, an innovative craft cocktail culture, and a locally sourced food scene that will leave adventurous eaters planning their next trip before finishing their last meal in Cayman

365 Days of Diving : With water temperatures averaging over 80˚ divers can comfortably explore Cayman's 365 dive sites year-round, while swimmers and snorkelers luxuriate in the warm Caribbean Sea

Family Fun in the Sun: Safety is a top priority in the Cayman Islands, and families can delight in unforgettable experiences within their resorts and throughout the islands! From visits to the Cayman Turtle Center and Stingray City to Crystal Caves and premier shopping in George Town or Camana Bay, there is something for everyone to enjoy

Falling in Love with Cayman: Offering a new, exotic location for lovebirds – the Cayman Islands is the perfect destination for nuptials, honeymoons, anniversaries, and everything in between!

A New Sense of Paradise: With flight time clocking in at just under five hours and 30 minutes, Cayman Airways' newest route will allow curious West Coasters to explore an exotic new destination nestled in the Caribbean – many for the first time. In Cayman, luxury amenities, epic adventures, unique culinary offerings, and more await

From Little Cayman to the Big Screen: This new route connects Cayman's burgeoning film industry to the iconic creative hub of Hollywood. The destination has emerged as a sought-after production hub for well-known film and TV projects over the last few years, and new non-stop access will undoubtedly expand opportunities in Cayman – making it increasingly easy for LA-based production companies to capitalize on the Cayman Islands as a premier location for film, television, music video, photoshoots, and advertising productions

“Discerning Californians seeking a beautiful and serene beach destination have long been drawn to the Cayman Islands and its convenient Western Caribbean location, representing more than 4% of our annual stayover visitors from the U.S.,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands. “We are thrilled that our national flag carrier Cayman Airways is making it even easier for West Coast travelers to discover our renowned beaches, legendary dive waters, world-class restaurants, and welcoming community.”

“Utilising our new fleet of state-of-the-art Boeing 737-8 aircraft with industry-leading comfort, this service significantly reduces travel time from western U.S. cities and allows travelers to spend less time in transit and more time making memories in Cayman,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms. “We look forward to welcoming guests with Caymankindness aboard a Cayman Airways flight soon,” added Mr. Whorms.”

The Cayman Airways Los Angeles route will operate year-round once-weekly service from LAX to GCM on Sundays and return from GCM to LAX on Saturdays. For details and to book, call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311, 1-800-422-2696, contact a travel professional or visit http://www.caymanairways.com.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the following web page to familiarize themselves with the current COVID-related travel entry requirements for visiting the Cayman Islands: https://www.visitcaymanislands.com/en-us/travel-requirements.

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquility of the western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travelers, divers, honeymooners, and families. World-renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognized as a sophisticated, diverse, and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanIslands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.