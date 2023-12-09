Airlines Accessible Tourism Aviation News Business Travel eTurboNews | eTN Hong Kong Travel News News Tourism Investment News Transportation News

Cathay Pacific Prefers Airbus Over Boeing Freighter Planes

Add Comment
54 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
cathay pacific, Cathay Pacific Prefers Airbus Over Boeing Freighter Planes, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

In addition to the initial six Airbus A350F jets, Cathay Pacific has obtained the option to buy an extra 20 Airbus freighter aircraft.

<

Cathay Pacific, the prominent airline of Hong Kong, recently placed an order for six freighter aircraft manufactured by Airbus, marking a setback for Boeing.

Cathay Pacific, after a delay in replacing its aging Boeing 747 fleet, confirmed the purchase of six Airbus A350F jets for about $2.7 billion, as disclosed in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In addition to the initial six Airbus A350F jets, Cathay Pacific has obtained the option to buy an extra 20 Airbus freighter aircraft.

Cathay Pacific’s decision between Airbus’s A350F and Boeing’s 777 freighter was closely monitored in the competitive landscape between the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers. Given the airline’s use of both manufacturers’ passenger jets, this choice held considerable significance in the industry rivalry.

Following Cathay Pacific’s announcement of ordering Airbus freighter aircraft, Airbus stocks surged by 1.5% in early European trading, while Boeing experienced a 0.5% decrease in premarket trading.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing