Cathay Group orders 32 Airbus A320neo Jets

Hong Kong’s Cathay Group continues to invest in expanding and modernising its fleet. The company has confirmed new order of an additional 32 Airbus A320neo Family jets today. The acquisition doubles the Cathay Group’s total orders for the A320neo Family to 64, of which 13 have already been delivered.

The 32 additional aircraft will comprise both the A321neo and A320neo which will join the fleets of Cathay Pacific and HK Express.They will principally serve destinations in the Chinese Mainland and elsewhere in Asia.

With more than 9,700 orders from over 130 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular single aisle aircraft.