Catering to the hipster traveler

Some cities are just better than others when it comes to hipster travel and a hipster traveler wanting to flock there.

First of all, what is a hipster? Usually it is someone who is young – but really you don’t have to be young to be hip – who is generally non-traditional, leans towards progressive politics, and enjoys trendy, especially vintage, fashion. And they enjoy traveling.

Some cities are just better than others when it comes to a hipster wanting to travel there. Factors like are there thrift stores and farmers markets, can one sit down to a breakfast of cage-free eggs, and are there places to simply chill all come into play when determining if a destination has that hipster vibe.

Here are what may be the 10 best cities for hipsters for 2022:

1 – New York, NY

2 – Los Angeles, CA

3 – Portland, OR

4 – San Francisco, CA

5 – Chicago, IL

6 – Seattle, WA

7 – San Diego, CA

8 – Denver, CO

9 – Austin, TX

10 – Atlanta, GA

Hipster Utopia

The undisputed Hipster Capital of America is also the No. 1 Best City for Hipsters this year (New York, NY – a city so nice they named it twice), dethroning 2021’s gold medalist, San Francisco. Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood is synonymous with hipsterism after all. The Big Apple swept 3 out of 4 categories and ranked only behind Baghdad by the Bay in Lifestyle.

90s is alive and well in PNW

Throw a Holga camera anywhere in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, and you’ll likely hit a hipster — they’re everywhere. Hipsters flock to this Pacific Northwest (PNW) region for its laid-back (translation: tree-hugging, weed-loving) culture and strong sense of social justice. Stumptown earned bronze, while the Emerald City finished sixth.

Budget Matters for some

There are two types of hipsters: those who can afford $800 vintage boots and those who recreate high-end looks with smart pieces from Goodwill. Obviously, budget won’t be a factor for affluent well-heeled hipsters, but their cash-strapped counterparts should look to budget-friendly options like Denver (No. 8), Austin, Texas (No. 9), and Cincinnati (No. 19).

On the other end of the spectrum

The antithesis of the anti-cool are the hipsturbias of Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston, and Las Vegas are the most mainstream cities in our ranking. They include outliers in the DFW like Denton (No. 191) and Grand Prairie (No. 192), as well as Sin City’s Paradise (No. 196) and Sunrise Manor (No. 200). You’ll find more cowboy hats than fedoras in these Texas cities and more chains than mom-and-pops in the Vegas ’burbs.

Information is based on research completed by LawnStarter.

