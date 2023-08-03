Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival announced



Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, in the Dominican Republic, will launch its inaugural Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival in partnership with Invited, a private collection of golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs including, seven BigShots Golf locations. The first annual Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival will take place from October 17 – 22, 2023.

Dominican and international cuisine will feature a star-studded list of attendees including well-known Celebrity Chefs Hubert Keller and Akira Back, combined with Invited’s most talented chefs and mixologists. As part of the Food & Wine Festival, Invited Chefs will be competing for the company’s coveted Chef of the Year title, a distinguished honor that Casa de Campo has helped showcase since 2021.