Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival announced

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, in the Dominican Republic, will launch its inaugural Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival in partnership with Invited, a private collection of golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs including, seven BigShots Golf locations. The first annual Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival will take place from October 17 – 22, 2023. 

Dominican and international cuisine will feature a star-studded list of attendees including well-known Celebrity Chefs Hubert Keller and Akira Back, combined with Invited’s most talented chefs and mixologists.  As part of the Food & Wine Festival, Invited Chefs will be competing for the company’s coveted Chef of the Year title, a distinguished honor that Casa de Campo has helped showcase since 2021.     

