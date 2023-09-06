Cartier at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport

Cartier announced Oceania expansion with opening of a new boutique at the Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.

New Cartier boutique is located within the new luxury precinct at Terminal 1 of Sydney International Airport and presents a full offer of Cartier’s iconic jewellery and watch collections.

The boutique has opened in partnership with Valiram, a Southeast Asia and Oceania luxury and lifestyle retail specialist with presence in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.