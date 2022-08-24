Carnival Luminosa set to join Carnival Cruise Line fleet

Carnival Luminosa will be the latest Carnival ship to be adorned with the stunning new livery that was introduced on Mardi Gras in 2021

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that reservations are open for the inaugural season of its newest ship Carnival Luminosa which will debut from Brisbane, Australia November 6, 2022, before repositioning for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May.

When Carnival Luminosa arrives to Australia in just three short months, it will be the latest Carnival ship to be adorned with the stunning new livery that was introduced on Mardi Gras in 2021 and has been added to half the Carnival fleet, with the red, white and blue hues long associated with Carnival Cruise Line.

The ship will also boast a vintage funnel design reminiscent of the funnels on Carnival’s original ships like Mardi Gras, Carnivale and Festivale.

“We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Carnival Luminosa to our fleet and to start our highly anticipated sailings from Brisbane followed by unique bucket-list itineraries in Alaska,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“To truly make Luminosa feel part of the Carnival Cruise Line family, we are adding our beautiful new livery to her hull, of course, and are keeping her throwback funnel design that once adorned some of our most iconic earlier vessels. We’ll be adding some Carnival features in the upcoming dry dock and adapting some existing features to align with Carnival’s casual style, but ultimately, our crew will make everyone feel right at home as soon as they join the ship.”

Carnival Luminosa will be home to many of the activities and experiences from other Carnival ships that guests have come to know and love as well as some new spaces.

Featuring guest favorites from entertainment, youth, and spa, to casino, bars and dining, offerings will include Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef’s Table, Bonsai Sushi Express, Seaday Brunch, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Cloud 9 Spa, among others.

