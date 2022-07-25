Carnival Corporation’s Costa Group starts using biofuels

AIDAprima becomes first larger-scale cruise ship to be bunkered with blend of marine biofuel, made from 100% sustainable raw materials

A few weeks after announcing a new decarbonization function, Costa Group – Europe’s leading cruise operator with its two companies, Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises, and part of Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company – today announced it will start testing biofuel aboard one of its AIDA Cruises ships, another major step forward in its ongoing sustainability effort.