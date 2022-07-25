A few weeks after announcing a new decarbonization function, Costa Group – Europe’s leading cruise operator with its two companies, Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises, and part of Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company – today announced it will start testing biofuel aboard one of its AIDA Cruises ships, another major step forward in its ongoing sustainability effort.
Carnival Corporation’s Costa Group starts using biofuels
AIDAprima becomes first larger-scale cruise ship to be bunkered with blend of marine biofuel, made from 100% sustainable raw materials
