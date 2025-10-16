Caribbean Tourism Organization Signs MOU to Advance All Inclusive Tourism

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with New York-based nonprofit Travel Unity to strengthen the region’s commitment to sustainable tourism by integrating inclusive practices across its membership and programming.

The agreement leverages Travel Unity’s expertise in inclusive travel to support the CTO’s vision of positioning the Caribbean as the world’s most desirable and welcoming destination. Founded in 2016, Travel Unity is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that makes the world of travel welcoming for all people through innovative approaches to education, professional development, and community building.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), is the region's tourism development agency, with 25 Dutch, English and French country members and a myriad of private sector allied members. The CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm weather destination. Its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

“Travel Unity is honored to formalize our collaboration with the Caribbean Tourism Organization through this partnership,” said Roni Weiss, Executive Director of Travel Unity. “CTO has long played a key role in showcasing the Caribbean as a distinctive and welcoming region. We look forward to working together to advance the adoption of inclusive practices that strengthen travelers’ experiences and support local communities.”

Under the MOU, CTO and Travel Unity will collaborate on initiatives such as co-developing annual webinars on inclusive practices, showcasing regional best practices, jointly promoting inclusive tourism through communications, and providing opportunities for youth engagement, including within CTO’s Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase.

Travel Unity will also feature CTO initiatives through its platforms and extend speaking opportunities to CTO representatives at its global events. In turn, CTO will promote Travel Unity’s educational resources, webinars and membership opportunities to its network, and facilitate introductions for Travel Unity to key CTO members.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to not only sustainable tourism, but also socially inclusive tourism that welcomes all travelers,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO. “By working with Travel Unity, we will provide our members with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to embed inclusivity into their operations and strengthen the Caribbean’s long-term competitiveness.