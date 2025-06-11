Caribbean Tourism Organization Honors Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism for Outstanding Regional Leadership

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has recognized Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Edmund Bartlett for his exceptional leadership and transformative contributions to Caribbean tourism development.

“It is truly humbling that the CTO has recognized my contributions to regional tourism, but it also highlights that we can do more together as a block. There is much more to do to increase airlift, arrivals and earnings through collaboration and I am committed to working with all our stakeholders to achieve this,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The award, which was presented at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s 70th Anniversary celebration in New York on Wednesday, June 4, recognized Minister Bartlett’s visionary approach to regional tourism cooperation, his innovative strategies for building tourism resilience, and his unwavering commitment to positioning the Caribbean as the world’s premier tropical destination.

Speaking on behalf of the CTO, Chairman and Minister of Tourism for Barbados, Hon Ian Gooding-Edghill highlighted that Minister Bartlett has been a driving force behind the Caribbean’s remarkable tourism recovery and growth and regional collaboration.

Under Minister Bartlett’s leadership, Jamaica not only recovered but saw growth following the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming 4.3 million visitors in 2024 and generating approximately US$4.35 billion in tourism earnings. His strategic initiatives have not only transformed Jamaica’s tourism landscape but have served as a blueprint for regional development.

“This award belongs not just to Jamaica, but to all our Caribbean partners who have worked tirelessly to build a stronger, more resilient tourism industry,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“Together, we have shown that collaboration, innovation, and shared vision can overcome any challenge.”

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.visitjamaica.com/blog/ .

SEEN IN IMAGE: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, (1st L) accepts an award for his contribution to regional tourism from the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Chairman and Minister of Tourism for Barbados, Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill. Sharing in the moment are (L-R) Donovan White, Director of Tourism, and Donna Regis-Prosper, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, CTO. The award was handed out at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s 70th Anniversary celebrations at the Hard Rock hotel in New York on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.