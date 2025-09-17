The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Scholarship Foundation today named nine outstanding Caribbean nationals as recipients of its 2025 scholarship awards. The cohort, drawn from CTO member countries, will pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in sustainable-tourism management, data analytics, digital marketing, hospitality finance, and other disciplines critical to the region’s competitiveness.

The announcement coincides with the Foundation’s 28th anniversary and underscores its unwavering commitment to educating a new generation that will safeguard and strengthen the Caribbean’s most important economic engine. “Every dollar we invest in a student is an investment in a stronger, greener, more innovative tourism sector,” said Jacqueline Johnson, Chairman of the CTO Scholarship Foundation.

“These young leaders will return home equipped to elevate visitor experiences, protect our natural and cultural assets, and create opportunities that ripple through every community from Nassau to Paramaribo.”

2025 CTO Scholarship Recipients – Why It Matters

Tourism is the lifeblood of the Caribbean economy, contributing significantly to employment, foreign exchange earnings, and regional development. The CTO Scholarship Foundation plays a vital role in ensuring that the industry is equipped with skilled, knowledgeable, and visionary leaders who can navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving global tourism landscape.

Since 1997, the CTO Foundation has:

Awarded US $1.3 million in scholarships and grants

Supported 310 students who now work as hotel CEOs, destination-marketing directors, sustainability officers, and entrepreneurs

Partnered with 18 universities and online platforms to expand access to cutting edge curricula

Honoring Visionary Leaders Through Education

The 2025 scholarships are named in honor of four influential figures who shaped Caribbean tourism:

Audrey Palmer Hawks Memorial Scholarship – Up to US$5,000 for studies in Public Relations, Communications, or Brand Management, celebrating the legacy of the first woman and Caribbean national to lead the Caribbean Tourism Association.

Bonita Morgan Memorial Scholarship – Up to US$5,000 for studies in Tourism Education or Human Resource Development, recognizing a passionate advocate for youth development and education in tourism.

Arley Sobers Memorial Scholarship – Up to US$5,000 for studies in Tourism Research, Statistics, Data Science, IT, or Cybersecurity, continuing the work of a leader who championed data-driven decision-making in tourism.

Additionally, the CTO Foundation Grant offers up to US$2,500 for studies in any tourism-related discipline, and a new partnership with George Washington University provides five US$1,890 scholarships for the Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism Destination Management Program.



The winners for 2025

Florida Caribbean Cruise Association/Owen Arthur Scholarship – $5,000 Jeanique Hypolite — Dominica

CTO Scholarship Foundation Grant – $2,500

Abigale Forbes — Jamaica

Bonita Morgan Memorial Scholarship – $5,000

Katrina Bacchus — Barbados

Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship – $5,000

Sierra Blair – The Bahamas

Sustainable Tourism Destination Management – $1,890 Per Student Marelva Samantha Boone – St. Kitts

Keron Moore – Grenada

Ornique Maynard – St. Kitts

Larissa Hosein – Trinidad & Tobago

Maya Nottage – The Bahamas

Looking Ahead

Beginning this month, the 2025 scholars will also receive a one-year CTO student membership, mentorship from senior industry executives, and priority placement in internships across the Organization’s 25-member-state network.

“These young people are not just students; they are the region’s next ministers of tourism, CTO secretaries-general, and founders of eco-lodges that will redefine Caribbean hospitality,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. “The Foundation’s work is therefore indispensable to the CTO’s mission of positioning the Caribbean as the world’s most desirable, sustainable warm-weather destination.”

About the CTO Scholarship Foundation

Established in 1997, the CTO Scholarship Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides financial assistance and professional development to Caribbean nationals pursuing tourism-related studies. Funding is raised through corporate partners, CTO member governments, individual donors, and the annual “Caribbean Travel & Tourism Awards Gala.”

Applications for 2026 scholarships open on 1 February 2026 at http://www.ctofoundation.org .