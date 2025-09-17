The announcement coincides with the Foundation’s 28th anniversary and underscores its unwavering commitment to educating a new generation that will safeguard and strengthen the Caribbean’s most important economic engine. “Every dollar we invest in a student is an investment in a stronger, greener, more innovative tourism sector,” said Jacqueline Johnson, Chairman of the CTO Scholarship Foundation.
“These young leaders will return home equipped to elevate visitor experiences, protect our natural and cultural assets, and create opportunities that ripple through every community from Nassau to Paramaribo.”
2025 CTO Scholarship Recipients – Why It Matters
Tourism is the lifeblood of the Caribbean economy, contributing significantly to employment, foreign exchange earnings, and regional development. The CTO Scholarship Foundation plays a vital role in ensuring that the industry is equipped with skilled, knowledgeable, and visionary leaders who can navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving global tourism landscape.
Since 1997, the CTO Foundation has:
- Awarded US $1.3 million in scholarships and grants
- Supported 310 students who now work as hotel CEOs, destination-marketing directors, sustainability officers, and entrepreneurs
- Partnered with 18 universities and online platforms to expand access to cutting edge curricula
Honoring Visionary Leaders Through Education
The 2025 scholarships are named in honor of four influential figures who shaped Caribbean tourism:
- Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship – Up to US$7,500 for studies in Sustainable Tourism Development, honoring the first Secretary General of the CTO and a pioneer of eco-tourism in the region.
- Audrey Palmer Hawks Memorial Scholarship – Up to US$5,000 for studies in Public Relations, Communications, or Brand Management, celebrating the legacy of the first woman and Caribbean national to lead the Caribbean Tourism Association.
- Bonita Morgan Memorial Scholarship – Up to US$5,000 for studies in Tourism Education or Human Resource Development, recognizing a passionate advocate for youth development and education in tourism.
- Arley Sobers Memorial Scholarship – Up to US$5,000 for studies in Tourism Research, Statistics, Data Science, IT, or Cybersecurity, continuing the work of a leader who championed data-driven decision-making in tourism.
Additionally, the CTO Foundation Grant offers up to US$2,500 for studies in any tourism-related discipline, and a new partnership with George Washington University provides five US$1,890 scholarships for the Professional Certificate in Sustainable Tourism Destination Management Program.
The winners for 2025
- Florida Caribbean Cruise Association/Owen Arthur Scholarship – $5,000 Jeanique Hypolite — Dominica
- CTO Scholarship Foundation Grant – $2,500
- Abigale Forbes — Jamaica
- Bonita Morgan Memorial Scholarship – $5,000
- Katrina Bacchus — Barbados
- Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship – $5,000
- Sierra Blair – The Bahamas
Sustainable Tourism Destination Management – $1,890 Per Student Marelva Samantha Boone – St. Kitts
- Keron Moore – Grenada
- Ornique Maynard – St. Kitts
- Larissa Hosein – Trinidad & Tobago
- Maya Nottage – The Bahamas
Looking Ahead
Beginning this month, the 2025 scholars will also receive a one-year CTO student membership, mentorship from senior industry executives, and priority placement in internships across the Organization’s 25-member-state network.
“These young people are not just students; they are the region’s next ministers of tourism, CTO secretaries-general, and founders of eco-lodges that will redefine Caribbean hospitality,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. “The Foundation’s work is therefore indispensable to the CTO’s mission of positioning the Caribbean as the world’s most desirable, sustainable warm-weather destination.”
About the CTO Scholarship Foundation
Established in 1997, the CTO Scholarship Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides financial assistance and professional development to Caribbean nationals pursuing tourism-related studies. Funding is raised through corporate partners, CTO member governments, individual donors, and the annual “Caribbean Travel & Tourism Awards Gala.”
Applications for 2026 scholarships open on 1 February 2026 at http://www.ctofoundation.org .
