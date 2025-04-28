Caribbean Tourism Organization Forms Strategic Partnership with Travel News Group

Recognized as the Caribbean’s premier tourism development agency, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) represents 25 English-, Dutch-, and French-speaking member countries across a wide range of private sector partners. The organization’s mission is to lead sustainable tourism growth across the region.
CTO Regions and eTN Readers :
- Anguilla: 320
- Antigua & Barbuda: 117
- Bahamas: 249
- Barbados: 280
- Bermuda: 230
- BVI: 196
- Cayman Islands: 108
- Curacao: 526
- Dominica: 296
- Eustatius: 18
- Grenada: 45
- Guyana: 18
- Jamaica: 756
- Martinique: 33
- Montserrat: 15
- St. Kitts & Nevis: 688
- Saint Lucia: 174
- Sint Maarten: 434
- Saint Martin: 69
- St. Vicent & the Grenadines: 72
- Trinidad & Tobago: 4696
- Turks & Caicos: 276
- USVI: 718
Through this partnership, CTO members will gain global media coverage via eTurboNews and its affiliated platform, Caribbean Tourism News.
The agreement provides CTO members complimentary, unlimited news placements on Caribbean Tourism News and discounted publishing rates on eTurboNews, in 103 independent language editions, the newswire Forimmediaterelease, and German-language outlets operated by the Travel News Group, with readers in more than 200 countries.
“CTO’s alliance with Travel News Group supports our efforts to position the Caribbean as the world’s premier warm-weather destination,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO. “This partnership strengthens our voice in the global travel media landscape.”
Juergen Steinmetz, founder and CEO of the Travel News Group, welcomed the collaboration: “We’re proud to partner with the Caribbean Tourism Organization and bring greater visibility – and ultimately more visitors – to the region,” he said. “With Travel New Group now based in Dallas, we’re essentially neighbors, and for our German readers, the Caribbean remains one of the most coveted destinations.”
Travel News Group distributes content through an extensive network of travel media platforms. Since its launch in 1999, eTurboNews has become a trusted industry staple, engaging millions of readers and connecting with thousands of travel professionals worldwide.
For more information about the Travel News Group, the publisher of eTurboNews, and Caribbean Tourism News, go to: www.breakingnewseditor.com
CTO members, including stakeholders, click here to download more information. (PDF)
