Caribbean Tourism Organization Forms Strategic Partnership with Travel News Group

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced a strategic partnership with Travel News Group , the global media network behind eTurboNews, to boost international visibility for the region’s tourism sector.

Recognized as the Caribbean’s premier tourism development agency, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) represents 25 English-, Dutch-, and French-speaking member countries across a wide range of private sector partners. The organization’s mission is to lead sustainable tourism growth across the region.

CTO Regions and eTN Readers :

Anguilla: 320

Antigua & Barbuda: 117

Bahamas: 249

Barbados: 280

Bermuda: 230

BVI: 196

Cayman Islands: 108

Curacao: 526

Dominica: 296

Eustatius: 18

Grenada: 45

Guyana: 18

Jamaica: 756

Martinique: 33

Montserrat: 15

St. Kitts & Nevis: 688

Saint Lucia: 174

Sint Maarten: 434

Saint Martin: 69

St. Vicent & the Grenadines: 72

Trinidad & Tobago: 4696

Turks & Caicos: 276

USVI: 718

Through this partnership, CTO members will gain global media coverage via eTurboNews and its affiliated platform, Caribbean Tourism News.

The agreement provides CTO members complimentary, unlimited news placements on Caribbean Tourism News and discounted publishing rates on eTurboNews, in 103 independent language editions, the newswire Forimmediaterelease, and German-language outlets operated by the Travel News Group, with readers in more than 200 countries.

“CTO’s alliance with Travel News Group supports our efforts to position the Caribbean as the world’s premier warm-weather destination,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO. “This partnership strengthens our voice in the global travel media landscape.”

Juergen Steinmetz, founder and CEO of the Travel News Group, welcomed the collaboration: “We’re proud to partner with the Caribbean Tourism Organization and bring greater visibility – and ultimately more visitors – to the region,” he said. “With Travel New Group now based in Dallas, we’re essentially neighbors, and for our German readers, the Caribbean remains one of the most coveted destinations.”

Travel News Group distributes content through an extensive network of travel media platforms. Since its launch in 1999, eTurboNews has become a trusted industry staple, engaging millions of readers and connecting with thousands of travel professionals worldwide.

