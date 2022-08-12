Caribbean Tourism mourns passing of Warren Solomon

Caribbean Tourism Organization learned of the passing of Warren Solomon, a long-time friend of the organization and champion of tourism.

It is with great sadness that the Caribbean Tourism Organization has learned of the passing of Warren Solomon, a long-time friend of the organization and champion of tourism across the Caribbean.

Warren enjoyed a long and stellar career in tourism, spanning product development, marketing, hospitality, and sales, which made his contribution to the regional sector as far-reaching as it was influential.

He served with distinction in various management positions at tourism entities across the region.

Most recently he was Director of the Montserrat Tourism Division and prior to this, Director of Tourism at the Tobago House of Assembly, Vice President & Director of Tourism at the Tourism & Industrial Development Company of Trinidad & Tobago, and Marketing Manager at the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

Warren also made an invaluable contribution as a Board member of the CTO, his deep insight, keen acumen, and sincere commitment helping to strengthen the organization. His love of the Caribbean and desire for its sustainable growth through tourism and related means were unmatched, making him a unique asset to the region.

Warren was truly a standard-bearer for the regional tourism sector and will be sorely missed.

On behalf of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, the CTO Board of Directors and the staff at the CTO Secretariat, we wish to convey sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

