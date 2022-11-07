Caribbean Tourism Month 2022 message from the Caribbean Tourism Organization

Our celebrations of Caribbean Tourism Month this year continue our focus on Caribbean wellness which is the theme for 2022.



Considering the World Tourism Day theme of ‘Rethinking Tourism’, as we navigate the post pandemic period, our region, like all other regions, has been tasked with ensuring that the new tourism paradigm takes into account, first and foremost, sustainability as the mainstay of any rethinking process. This approach is designed to ensure that we carefully consider the economic, environmental, social and other critical factors which affect or are likely to affect the sector in the foreseeable and longer-term future.



Since the start of tourism in the region, going back to the years shortly after our countries began receiving European settlers, persons from these countries traveled to the Caribbean to improve their health, seek their fortune, start a new beginning and, in more recent times, for fun, relaxation and ‘wellness’.



At the recently held Caribbean Community-Based Network Forum, held under the theme ‘Wellness Tourism Beyond the Norm’, feature speaker, Ms. Stephanie Rest, Founder, Caribbean Wellness and Education prefaced her statements by pointing out: “Wellness comes naturally to the Caribbean”.



In rethinking tourism in the Caribbean, we have an opportunity to capitalize on our land and marine based assets including our warm tropical climate, pristine oceans and seas, and the abundance of hot springs, waterfalls, rivers and enchanting flora and fauna that can be found across the Caribbean landscape. Additionally, our rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality further sets our region apart from others, while presenting each destination in the Caribbean as a unique and rewarding experience for visitors.



“The potential of the tourism sector and several elements which can add to its sustainability remain untapped. In rethinking tourism, we have to find the right formula to properly and responsibly use these natural and heritage assets to the advantage of our sector and all Caribbean people” said the Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism.



“The reshaped tourism sector in the Caribbean, led by the CTO, in accepting its place as a key economic driver, must remain diverse in its product offerings, and ready to withstand any shock; a lesson learnt from the 18 months of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.



As the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), our member countries, allied and affiliate members and Caribbean tourism interests celebrate Caribbean Tourism Month this November, let us celebrate the Caribbean’s sustained position as the place to visit for wellness as we embrace and highlight the treasures which can be found within our shores.





