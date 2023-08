This year’s Caribbean Rum Awards St Barth includes the world’s most exclusive rum competition and a full slate of rum parties and experiences across Saint Barthelemy.

Saint Barthelemy, a French-speaking Caribbean island commonly known as St. Barts, is known for its white-sand beaches and designer shops. The capital, Gustavia, encircling a yacht-filled harbor, has high-end restaurants and historical attractions like the Wall House, whose exhibits highlight the island’s Swedish colonial era.